WAUKESHA — The teen accused of carjacking an 87-year-old woman and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint is due in court for a hearing Wednesday to determine whether he is to be tried as an adult or remain in the juvenile justice system.
The 14-year-old Waukesha boy, whom The Freeman is not naming unless he is charged in adult court, has been in custody at a Washington County secure detention facility since shortly after the Nov. 30 incident.
The boy has been charged in juvenile court with first-degree sex assault using a dangerous weapon, armed robbery using force, operating an auto without consent while armed, and kidnapping.
The request to waive the boy into adult court was filed by prosecutors Dec. 2. On Dec. 6, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar ordered a psychological examination of the boy and for a doctor to determine whether the criteria are met to waive the boy to adult court.
According to a complaint against the boy, a school resource police officer at Les Paul Middle School reported the woman approached the school seeking help after the incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30. She said she was robbed at knifepoint as she was returning books to the drop box of the Waukesha Public Library. She provided a description of her Ford Escape and the boy, who was later observed by an officer driving her vehicle near Mindiola Park. He then led police on a foot chase through yards along Douglas and Roberta avenues before he was apprehended. On his person were keys to a vehicle, a folding knife, and a credit card belonging to the woman, the complaint said.
The woman told police she assumed the the boy was going to help her put books into the bin until she realized he was holding a knife to her throat and told her to get into her vehicle, the complaint said.
The boy allegedly ordered her to the passenger side of her car, got in the driver’s seat and drove to a nearby lot, holding a knife to her while trying to sexually assault her, the complaint said.
The complaint said the woman reported “the male told her he was the devil and he knew where she lived and that if she turned him in or called police that he would come kill her whole family,” the complaint said.
The boy told police he was hanging out near the library, assisted the alleged victim by helping her get her books into the book drop, but “became enraged,” admitted he had a knife in his right hand and got in her car and drove it away with her inside it, the complaint said.