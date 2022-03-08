The request to waive the boy into adult court was filed by prosecutors Dec. 2. On Dec. 6, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar ordered a psychological examination of the boy and for a doctor to determine whether the criteria are met to waive the boy to adult court.

According to a complaint against the boy, a school resource police officer at Les Paul Middle School reported the woman approached the school seeking help after the incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30. She said she was robbed at knifepoint as she was returning books to the drop box of the Waukesha Public Library. She provided a description of her Ford Escape and the boy, who was later observed by an officer driving her vehicle near Mindiola Park. He then led police on a foot chase through yards along Douglas and Roberta avenues before he was apprehended. On his person were keys to a vehicle, a folding knife, and a credit card belonging to the woman, the complaint said.

The woman told police she assumed the the boy was going to help her put books into the bin until she realized he was holding a knife to her throat and told her to get into her vehicle, the complaint said.