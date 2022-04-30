WAUKESHA — Law enforcement officers took a 44-year-old man into custody on Friday evening after a shooting incident and two-hour standoff at the Baymont Inn & Suites, 2111 E. Moreland Blvd.
The Waukesha City Emergency Communications Center received a call at approximately 5:50 p.m. that a man could be heard yelling profanities and was “described as being out of control as someone was at his door,” according to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department had attempted to serve a commitment order to take the man in for medical clearance, then take him to a mental health facility. Police said it was based on the man’s “violation of outpatient conditions.” He was uncooperative and refused to follow directions, police said.
Officers had information that the man had threatened a staff member at a group home. A review of the suspect’s criminal history showed arrests for disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated, and repeated sexual assaults of a child.
Police attempted to make contact with the man at the hotel. He was heard making a threatening comment that sounded like “I’m gonna kill you!” Officers then heard a gunshot and could hear a person quickly approaching the door. A second gunshot was fired from inside the room. Due to where the officers were standing they viewed it “as an imminent threat of death.” An officer fired his service weapon to defend himself and in defense of the officers nearby.
Officers immediately disengaged from the area of the door and established a perimeter within the hallway, according to the release.
A Waukesha Metro bus was used to evacuate people from the hotel. A Waukesha Fire Department ladder truck was used to assist in evacuating people from the second floor via windows. Multiple armored tactical vehicles were also involved at the scene, according to a Freeman reporter who was there. A command center was set up by the Skateland roller skating rink.
An alert went out to the nearby area, warning the public to stay away from the site. Law enforcement officers were observed at Russ Darrow Kia and Carroll University’s Center for Graduate Studies. People were evacuated from both places, scanner traffic said.
Officers placed themselves in the hallway of the hotel to try to speak with the man and de-escalate the situation. The efforts were successful and the man surrendered peacefully. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
No officers, guests, or the suspect were injured, police said.
The officer who fired his service weapon has nine years of experience, police said. The Waukesha Police Department will be conducting the investigation.
“In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation and respect the judicial process, we will not be responding to any questions at this time,” according to the release.
The Waukesha Police and Fire departments thanked other law enforcement agencies that helped bring “this situation to a safe resolution,” according to the release.