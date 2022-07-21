WAUKESHA — A bomb threat was reported at UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha on Thursday afternoon, but a search of the university found nothing suspicious, according to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department.
A caller reported to dispatchers that a suspicious package, believed to be a bomb, was found in a classroom at UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N. University Drive. When officers arrived, university staff told them there were students in some of the classrooms. All the staff and students were evacuated, and no one was injured.
The Waukesha Police Department worked closely with UWM at Waukesha administration to complete a sweep of the building with nothing suspicious being located. Staff and students were allowed back into the building to retrieve their belongings.
Investigation of the incident is open and ongoing, according to the release.