SUSSEX — It's here! The biggest and best summer three-day celebration in Waukesha County began on Friday and runs Saturday and Sunday.
Sussex Lions Daze has arrived.
The longtime festival will take place at the Sussex Village Park off of Highway VV just west of downtown this weekend. It started on Friday and continues through Sunday night. The Sussex Lions Club has sponsored the event for many, many years and the Sussex Area Service Club is always there to lend a helping hand wherever they can.
What makes Sussex Lions Daze special is there's more to do than at any other county, village or city festival. No matter what age, there's something for everyone.
If you like a great selection of all kinds of food and treats, if you like fireworks, if you like outstanding live music and cold beverages, if you like bingo and camel rides, if you like a parade, if you like great carnival rides, if you like kids games or tractor pulls, if you enjoy a softball or bags tournament, Sussex Lions Daze is the place to be this weekend.
The annual softball tournament takes place with a field of 24 teams expected to take part all three days, along with Bingo all three days. The carnival rides will take place all three days with wristband specials good from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The fireworks show will highlight the night at dusk.
Saturday is another busy day with the bags tournament taking place with registration ending at 11 a.m.. A tractor pull will be held both Saturday and Sunday.
Three bands will supply the music on Saturday. The UnXpected will start the day at 1 p.m.and at 4:45 p.m. Smart Mouth will take the stage. Cherry Pie, one of the most popular bands in this part of the state, will be the featured band starting at 9 p.m.
The highlight on Sunday will be the annual parade down Main Street at 10:30 a.m. Camel and pony rides will be offered and Dirty Boogie will finish off Lions Daze as they play from 2 to 6 p.m.
Another highlight every year at Lions Daze is the multiple food choices. Some of the top items being served this year are roasted corn, baked potatoes, pizza, bread sticks, popcorn, pulled pork and beef sandwiches, burgers and brats, hot dogs and chili dogs, mac and cheese, funnel cakes, corn dogs, deep fried Oreos, chicken tenders, french fries and onion rings and plenty of ice cream treats.
And once again this year special craft beers will be served along with all of the other regular cold beverages
Proceeds from Lions Daze helps support youth and community projects in Sussex.
Looking for something to do this weekend? You can't go wrong at Sussex Lions Daze. Guaranteed!