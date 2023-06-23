WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha teacher who brought attention to the removal of a song from a spring concert will have a hearing on July 12 regarding her possible termination. Melissa Tempel is a dual language teacher at Heyer Elementary School for the first grade.
Superintendent Jim Sebert confirmed to The Freeman the date of her hearing. Tempel hasn’t responded to repeated requests for comment.
During the hearing, Tempel will have the right to legal representation at her expense, as well as the right to call witnesses, present evidence and/or testimony on her behalf, and to cross-examine district witnesses.
At Tempel’s request, the hearing may be held in open session.
The Alliance for Education in Waukesha, on behalf of Tempel, previously provided a copy of the investigation letter to The Freeman. The letter was from Sebert to Tempel.
According to her Twitter profile, Tempel calls herself a "teacher activist."
The letter, dated May 15, said the district completed its investigation into Tempel’s conduct in response to the "Rainbowland" song not being included in a Heyer Elementary School concert.
The letter said Tempel is entitled to agree or disagree with the decision over the song however her way of expressing it was “inappropriate.” The letter said she violated various district policies and didn’t raise her concerns through the appropriate channels.
The letter said Tempel "significantly undermined the interests" of the district and did so "deliberately and repeatedly."
Sebert concluded the letter saying that he will be recommending to the Board of Education that her employment be terminated.
The letter said Tempel will be offered an opportunity for a hearing before the Board of Education regarding the recommendation of termination.
Background of controversy
The controversy around ”Rainbowland" by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus came after it was on the list of songs for first-graders at Heyer Elementary School to sing during a spring concert.
Tempel previously told The Freeman she and her colleague found "Rainbowland" and felt the students would love the catchy tune. The two first-grade teachers came up with "Rainbow Connection" from "The Muppet Movie." There is also a Spanish song called "De Colores" which is about the colors of the world.
"It was a slow song so we thought we should pick ‘Rainbowland’ because it is faster. So the kids don’t get bored with slower songs," she said.
Tempel later received an email from the music teacher indicating the principal said they were not able to use "Rainbowland." Also on Tuesday, according to Tempel, she was told they couldn’t use "Rainbow Connection" due to a complaint.
Tempel felt the district was taking things too far and not looking out for the best interest of students.
"They need to feel welcome at the school and we need be transparent about what is going on. They are very confused as to why they can’t sing ‘Rainbowland.’ They are very hurt by it. They were so upset. I don’t know what to say. That is the honest truth," she said.
In a previous letter, Board of Education President Kelly Piacsek and Sebert addressed the policy used to decide on the fate of the song.
"This policy which is shared among hundreds of school districts across the country, states controversial topics include those which might create significant disagreement within the community, which this topic certainly has done," the letter said.
The letter said the Heyer officials made their decision after considering the song’s appropriateness for the school setting and subject matter in its lyrics. They also considered the age and maturity of the grade level.