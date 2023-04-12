WAUKESHA — The teacher who brought attention to the removal of a song from a first grade musical concert has been placed on administrative leave.
Melissa Tempel, a first grade dual language teacher at Heyer Elementary, is currently on leave, according to SDW Superintendent Jim Sebert. It is not known why she is on leave or if it has to do with the controversy over the song. "Rainbowland" by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus was on the list of songs for first-graders at Heyer Elementary School to sing during a spring concert.
The Freeman reached out to Tempel for comment but didn’t hear back by deadline.
In a letter from Board of Education President Kelly Piacsek and SDW Superintendent Jim Sebert addressed the policy used to decide on the fate of the song.
"This policy [2240]. which is shared among hundreds of school districts across the country, states controversial topics include those which might create significant disagreement within the community, which this topic certainly has done," the letter said.
The letter said the Heyer officials made their decision after considering the song’s appropriateness for the school setting and subject matter in its lyrics. They also considered the age and maturity of the grade level.
At no time was Sebert or the Board of Education involved in the decision about either song, the letter said, other than to uphold "the routine and reasonable decisions made by the administrators." Nor did they insert themselves into the song selection at the school level or ban, block or bar any pieces of music from the first-grade concert lineup.