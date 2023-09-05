WAUKESHA — As schools turned the page to start a new year, a controversy from last year resurfaced Tuesday, as the teacher fired over her conduct in the "Rainbowland" controversy filed a federal lawsuit over her firing by the Waukesha School Board last May.
Melissa Tempel alleged the district violated her First Amendment rights to free expression when she criticized the decision to remove "Rainbowland" by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton from the set list at the Heyer Elementary Spring Concert. The controversy attracted national attention.
Tempel's comments came during spring break; when the recess ended, Tempel was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a district investigation. The investigation led Superintendent James Sebert to seek Tempel's termination, alleging she violated three district policies governing how employees are to address concerns, student supervision and welfare and employee expressions in non-instructional settings.
Following a half-day of hearings and deliberations July 12, the Waukesha School Board voted unanimously to fire Tempel. That very day, Tempel's attorney Summer Murshid said a federal lawsuit would be forthcoming.
A message left with the school district seeking comment on the suit Tuesday was not immediately returned.
Tempel's lawsuit said both Sebert and the School Board engaged in conduct that "was malicious or in reckless disregard of Ms. Tempel's First Amendment right to freedom of speech." Tempel alleged that she was retaliated against after she exercised her rights under the First Amendment by tweeting and discussing in the media the district's application of Board Policy 2240 — the Controversial Issues Policy to "Rainbowland."
The District's application of Policy 2240 had been the subject of public debate at school board meetings and had garnered press attention throughout the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, even before Tempel's March 21, 2023 tweet, according to a press release from Murshid announcing the suit.
"I am devastated that I am not returning to school today," Tempel said in the release. "I am a life-long educator and I have missed my students since I was forced on administrative leave in April. To be preparing for a lawsuit instead of for the first day of school has been very difficult for me."
Murshid said the district's actions may have a chilling effect on the speech of other teachers.
"Schools in Wisconsin are already facing a teacher shortage crisis," Murshid said in the press release. "The District and Dr. Sebert must be held accountable for the action taken against Ms. Tempel, not only for Ms. Tempel's sake, but for the sake of all educators who will see what happened to Ms. Tempel and choose not to speak for fear of losing their own jobs."
Tempel's suit seeks for a judge to find that the district violated her free-speech rights, an order reinstating her to her position or one granting her salary damages, and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.