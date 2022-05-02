WAUKESHA — The 14-year-old boy accused of carjacking an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library last fall will see his case remain in adult court after a Waukesha County judge on Monday declined his request to stay the order.
Khalil Perry is charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery with use of force, operating an auto without consent using a weapon and kidnapping with use of a dangerous weapon as a result of the Nov. 30 incident in which he allegedly carjacked the woman at knifepoint and then sexually assaulted her. He was charged in adult court Friday, after Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar waived the juvenile court's jurisdiction over him.
Before the initial court hearing that saw Perry ordered held in lieu of $250,000 cash bond Friday, defense attorney Nicole Ostrowski filed a motion with Lazar’s court asking her to stay the order while she appeals it. But the soonest the matter could be heard there was Monday morning.
On Monday, Lazar said the law and precedent is such that once a case is moved from juvenile court to adult court, and the adult court takes jurisdiction, it is up to the adult court to hear motions in the matter. It would be “untenable and impermissible” for two courts to have jurisdiction over the case, Lazar said, and deferred to the adult court, where the case is assigned to Judge Jennifer Dorow.
