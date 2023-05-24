WAUKESHA — An 18-year-old faces charges for having a loaded rifle near Waukesha North High School on April 14. Asahel Sa Id Ali of Waukesha was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, resist officer - substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, all felonies and misdemeanor endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted he faces over 20 years in prison. On Wednesday, Ali appeared in court and a $250,000 cash bond was set. Ali’s next court appearance is May 31 for a preliminary hearing.
City of Waukesha Police Department was dispatched to the area of Greenmeadow Drive on April 14 at 12:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person with a gun. The report was from two students at Waukesha North High School. The students reported seeing a man with a gun near the school on their way back from lunch. They reported it to the school resource officer who requested immediate police assistance, according to the criminal complaint. North High School, Butler Middle School and Lowell Elementary were locked down immediately.
Based on the description of the suspicious person, the SRO believed it to be Ali who the SRO interacted with on March 23. On March 23, the SRO was notified of a person trying to enter the school behind a group of students, who turned out to be Ali, according to the complaint.
The SRO made contact with Ali during the March 23 incident in front of the school. Ali was dressed all in black, with a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, as well as a neck warmer pulled up over his face and large goggles over his eyes, the complaint said.
Ali told the SRO he was not a student and just moved to a nearby house a month prior. He said he was going to use the bathroom, which the SRO told him he wasn’t allowed to do, the complaint said.
The SRO noticed Ali around 7 a.m. April 14 before school hours “acting bizarre in front of his yard waving a baseball bat around,” the complaint said.
Ali’s yard is in close proximity to Waukesha North and classroom windows. That afternoon after many officers responded to the school, Ali was found peaking behind his garage. Ali was taken into custody and searched. A 30-round capacity magazine for a Stribog SP9A1 9mm Carbine rifle-style weapon was in his right front pants pocket. There was a casing from a fired bullet in Ali’s jacket pocket, the complaint said.
An officer collecting evidence discovered the casing from Ali’s pocket didn’t match the rounds in the magazine. Ali’s father said the ammunition in the rifle had been replaced by him but likely didn’t replace the round in the chamber, the complaint said.
Officers located a bullet hole inside the living room of the home. According to Ali’s parents that bullet hole wasn’t there on the morning of April 14 when they left for work.
Ali’s mom told police that she left for work and returned prior to police arriving. She witnessed Ali exit the home with a rifle. She realized the rifle wasn’t in a bedroom where it was usually kept, the complaint said.
A witness said he was heading back to school from lunch and riding in the passenger seat of a car. He noticed a black male outside a garage wearing a pillowcase over his head with two holes cut out for eyes. The suspect was crouched down holding a rifle and pointing it toward Greenmeadow Drive. The victim thought it could be an airsoft gun but didn’t see any orange on it. It looked like the suspect was pointing at a squirrel.
A witness said he saw the same male wearing a pillowcase on his head and walking in the front yard of the home. He said the male was holding a rifle from its top and at one point the muzzle of the rifle was pointed toward Waukesha North, the complaint said.
Ali was taken to the hospital and double handcuffed to the bed when he said he had to use the bathroom. Ali’s left hand was released and after he relived himself, he sat on his left arm to prevent it from being secured, the complaint said.
Ali was given several verbal commands but kept repeating “I’m free.” As officers tried to secure his hand, Ali scratched an officer’s forearm which broke skin, the complaint said.
On Ali’s phone officers found multiple pictures of him holding a black carbine rifle as well as large amounts of cash. He was wearing a bandana on his head and sometimes on his face in the pictures. He was either holding or had the rifle laying next to him, the complaint said.
Ali has a case currently pending in Milwaukee County for one count of taking or driving a car without the owner’s consent. He was allowed release on a $1,000 bail which was posted on Dec. 7. The conditions of the bail were that he not possess any dangerous weapons or firearms.