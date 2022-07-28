WAUKESHA — The combined efforts of citizens and EMS personnel prevented a 14-year-old from drowning after the teen was found unconscious in the water in Menomonee County Park on Thursday, according to a press release from Waukesha County Sheriff's Lt. Nicholas Ollinger.
At 7:03 p.m., the sheriff's department responded to the park for a reported drowning. When deputies arrived, the unresponsive teen had already been removed from the water. Citizens on scene were performing CPR until rescue efforts were turned over to law enforcement and fire department personnel.
The juvenile regained a pulse and was transported via ambulance and Flight for Life to an area hospital.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Parks Department and Menomonee Falls Fire Department.
"The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the citizens on scene for taking action in removing the juvenile from the water and performing lifesaving measures," said Ollinger in the release.
This incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.