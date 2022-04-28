WAUKESHA — A 14-year-old boy accused of carjacking an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library last fall and sexually assaulting her will face charges in adult court for the crimes he is alleged to have committed, a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday.
In doing so, Judge Maria Lazar cited the seriousness of the allegations against the youth and concerns for the boy's best interests as well as the safety of the public and impact on the alleged victim.
"This was a brazen act committed in broad daylight against a vulnerable member of the community," Lazar said. "There is no question by anyone this is a serious case, with serious charges, that are shocking in their depravity."
The boy was arrested after the Nov. 30, 2021 incident outside the library where he carjacked a woman and sexually assaulted her before dropping her off near Les Paul Middle School, where the woman reported the incident to police immediately. He was charged in juvenile court with first-degree sex assault using a dangerous weapon, armed robbery using force, operating an auto without consent while armed and kidnapping. Almost immediately, the state sought to waive him into adult court to face charges there.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://gmtoday.com/wfpromo
Among the criteria Lazar weighed in making her determination were the juvenile's personality and whether he or she has a mental disability, his or her maturity, treatment history and potential for responding to treatment; a juvenile's prior record, if any, as well as motives and attitudes; the type and seriousness of the offense; and adequacy of facilities and services available to care for a juvenile. Lazar said the factors about his personality and his lack of a prior record pointed more toward keeping the youth in the juvenile system, but the type and seriousness of the offenses alleged weighed more heavily toward waiving him into adult court.
The Freeman is not naming the boy until formal charges are filed against him in adult court. He is expected to make an initial appearance in intake court Friday.
For more on this story, pick up a copy of Friday's paper.