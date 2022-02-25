14-year-old suspected of sexual assault of 87-year-old woman A 14-year-old is suspected of threatening an 87-year-old woman with a knife on Nov. 30 at the Waukesha Public Library, stealing her vehicle, then subsequently sexually assaulting her.

WAUKESHA — A 14-year-old Waukesha boy accused of allegedly carjacking and sexually assaulting an 87-year-old woman at knifepoint in an incident that began as she returned books at the Waukesha Public Library’s drop box last fall faces a hearing next month to determine whether he will face adult charges, The Freeman has learned.

Following an open records request, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar approved an inspection of redacted records in the case this week. The Freeman is not naming the boy unless he is waived to face charges in adult court.

The request to waive the boy into adult court was filed by prosecutors Dec. 2. On Dec. 6, Lazar ordered a psychological examination of the boy and for a doctor to determine whether the criteria are met to waive the boy to adult court. A hearing on that matter has been set for March 9.

The boy has been charged in juvenile court with first-degree sex assault using a dangerous weapon, armed robbery using force, operating an auto without consent while armed, and kidnapping, according to records in the case file. He was ordered held in secure detention in Washington County on Dec. 1, where he remains “due to serious concerns for safety in the community,” and after Lazar found that the juvenile’s request for placement in a shelter or his home would be contrary to the child’s welfare, a document in the case said.

Among the records a reporter was allowed to view on Thursday was an email from Assistant District Attorney Edward Bremberger to the boy’s defense attorney and a social worker sent on Monday, which said the boy is “overall cooperative” with the Department of Health and Human Services as the case is pending.

The email said the department has not made a formal decision yet on whether to support a waiver to adult court, and the defense opposes such a move, but “(t)he state is firm on a waiver based on the seriousness and aggravated nature of the offenses,” committed in a violent and aggravated manner, against a vulnerable victim, with a weapon used.

A call to the boy’s attorney a few minutes after the public defender’s office closed for business Thursday was not returned.

Complaint

According to the complaint against the boy, a school resource police officer at Les Paul Middle School reported the woman approached the school to flag down help immediately after the incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30. She said she was robbed at knifepoint as she was returning books to the drop box outside the Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave. She provided a description of her Ford Escape and the boy, who was later observed by an officer driving her vehicle near Mindiola Park. The boy then led police on a foot chase through yards along Douglas and Roberta avenues before he was apprehended. On his person were keys to a vehicle, a folding knife, and a credit card belonging to the woman, the complaint said.

The woman told police that while at the book drop she was partially out of her car and she saw the boy approach from Grand Avenue.

“Victim A assumed the male had continued to walk past her when suddenly the same male was next to her and her first thought was that he was going to help an elderly lady get her books into the bin. However, Victim A quickly realized the male was holding a knife to her throat,” the complaint said. “The male told Victim A to get in the car or he would slit her throat.”

The boy allegedly ordered her to the passenger side of her car, got in the driver’s seat and drove to a nearby lot, holding a knife to her while trying to sexually assault her, the complaint said.

“Victim A began praying out loud, ‘God save me. Please don’t let this happen.’ The male told Victim A to shut up and eventually gave up,” the complaint said.

While the vehicle was in motion, the woman tried unsuccessfully to get out of the car, it added.

Afterward, the boy demanded that the woman give him cash and her phone; he took a credit card from her purse, then drove to another spot, where the woman told him to take the car and credit card, and tried to distract him by saying if he acted quickly enough he could maybe buy a lot with it before anyone found out what happened.

“Victim A said the male told her he was the devil and he knew where she lived and that if she turned him in or called police that he would come kill her whole family,” the complaint said. “Victim A said the male asked if she wanted a ride home, and Victim A responded, ‘No, let me get out of the car.’” The boy dropped her off on Douglas Street, where she walked to the school to report the incident. The school was briefly placed on lockdown while police searched the area.

The boy told police he was hanging out near the library, assisted the alleged victim by helping her get her books into the book drop, but “became enraged,” admitted he had a knife in his right hand and got in her car and drove it away with her inside it, the complaint said.

Following the initial report of the incident, Milwaukee Alderman Cavalier Johnson, now the city’s acting mayor, released a statement saying the suspect was a member of his extended family whose alleged actions left him “saddened and troubled.”

“First and foremost, my heartfelt prayers go out to the victim and her family,” his statement said. “I hope and pray for her full healing and recovery. If what is alleged is found to be true, the accused should absolutely be held accountable for these actions. No family deserves to endure what this family and this victim are going through, and I am praying for healing and recovery for all concerned.”

Another document in the court file indicated the woman was left feeling “concerned for her safety and that of the community.”

“She stated that if ‘something like this can happen in Waukesha at the library, across from a school, in the middle of broad daylight, she feels that Waukesha may no longer be safe,” it said.