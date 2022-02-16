MUSKEGO — A Tess Corners Fire Department and Greendale Fire Department firefighter’s family home caught fire Monday and was ultimately extinguished after a MABAS Box Alarm was issued and additional fire agencies responded to the scene to assist.
According to a press release from the Tess Corners Fire Department, at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, the department responded to multiple reports of a garage fire located on Park Drive in Muskego. Initial responding units saw visible smoke and flames from the area while en route and immediately activated the MABAS Box Alarm for assistance.
The first unit on scene found a completely involved fire extending to the residence. Once it was determined that all occupants had been evacuated from the home, they quickly began fire suppression efforts on the structure, according to the release.
Multiple citizens in the area and two off-duty firefighters from other agencies assisted with the evacuation of the occupants prior to the department’s arrival and provided support until additional crews arrived on scene. Numerous units from multiple agencies assisted in knocking down the fire and extinguishing multiple hot spots found both in the residence and the garage, the department reported.
“This one hits all too close to home for us as this home belongs to one of our very own fellow brother firefighters and his family,” the Tess Corners Fire Department said in a statement. “We are happy to report that all occupants made it out of the structure safely and no firefighters sustained any injuries.”
Family
Mike Schmitt was working his shift at the Greendale Fire Department when the call came in.
According to Andrew Browning, Union President of Greendale Local 1777, who has worked with Schmitt for approximately 21 years, the home was found to be almost a total loss.
Browning said he was sitting with Schmitt and the crew at the Greendale Fire Department eating dinner when Schmitt received a call from his son. Schmitt did not answer and said he would call back later. Soon after a call came in — at first Schmitt thought the call was for a fire right by his house; however, once the address was read again he realized it was his own home.
“It was very eerie when we were getting ready to get on the truck … it was very quiet,” Browning said. “We knew exactly what was going through his head and tried to let him be.”
Once at the scene, the fire was completely extinguished. Schmitt stayed with his family while the rest of the crew did overhaul and helped gather the family’s important possessions, Browning said.
“Mike is a very strong individual, and his family is very strong, loving and supportive, so they’ll get through it,” he said. “It’s just hard to see all of your stuff go up.”
A fundraiser has been set up to support the Schmitt family on the Tess Corners Fire Department’s website. To view the fundraiser and to donate, visit https://bit.ly/36h3yK9.