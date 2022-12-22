WAUKESHA — The Waukesha location of the chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse is back open Thursday, 10 days after a fire ignited within the hood and duct system and forced the restaurant to close for repairs, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.
Waukesha Fire and Police departments responded to a call for a structure fire at Texas Roadhouse, 2513 Plaza Ct., on Sunday, Dec. 11, just after 5 p.m.
A passerby had called the fire in to emergency services.
When the fire department arrived at the restaurant, they came upon a bustling restaurant that appeared to be under normal operation. However, a large volume of smoke was coming from the roof.
That's when the fire crew realized the fire was coming from the hood and duct system.
The building was quickly evacuated with the help of the police department and the fire was extinguished. Estimates of the total damage to the restaurant were around $50,000 at the time of the fire.