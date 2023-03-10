The battle for birds continues in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha’s new chicken ordinance has ruffled some feathers in the days after its passing. Details of the ordinance are available for the public to view and can be found on the city’s website. It is attached to the meeting agenda from Tuesday.
According to City Attorney Brian Running, the main points of the ordinance are “to limit the number of chickens that can be kept, to prohibit the keeping of roosters, and to place some requirements on the keeping of chickens with regard to cleaning up, manure removal, making sure feed is not left open so rats and other vermin can get into it, and to require an enclosure so the chickens are not just running free.”
Flock owner Amy Manthey is opposed to the legislation, noting that she doesn’t plan on condensing her flock of 35. “Their expectation is that we have to cull our chickens, that we have to choose from these animals that are pets more so than used for their eggs,” she said. “All of my chickens have names. They all have personalities. And I will not be compliant.”
The Common Council included a grandfather clause in the ordinance, granting citizens 180 days to reduce their flock to only four chickens. To owners of large flocks like Manthey, six months doesn’t feel like enough time to bring their collection into compliance. “That’s an eviction notice,” she said. “That’s not a grandfather clause.”
Manthey noted that she has contacted a lawyer to try to appeal the ordinance. “They’re demanding that we choose which chickens of ours will live and which will die,” she said. “I have retained an attorney to fight this battle.”
She insists that the events of Tuesday’s meeting are the beginning of a long battle. “They’re opening up a Pandora’s box,” Manthey said.
District 11 Alderwoman Alicia Halvensleben supports the ordinance. “There were obviously some people who were opposed to the ordinance, but overall I think it was a good ordinance that passed. I think it was great as it was written,” she said.
Running is in agreement with Halvensleben. “I think for the vast majority of the city, the regulations that are imposed by this ordinance are pretty reasonable and are in line with what other communities have done in regulating chicken keeping,” he said.
Neither Halvensleben nor Running foresee any new animals being brought to the council’s attention. “Currently, we don’t have any complaints about any other animals,” said Running. “The council will come up with these ordinances in response to complaints. The aldermen had received complaints about chickens and that’s why one of them led the reconsideration of a chicken ordinance. I am not aware of any other complaints of any other domestic animals that anybody sees any need for an ordinance.”
Halvensleben does expect the public to look more closely at Waukesha’s presently enacted pet legislation. “We do have ordinances on the books for other types of animals, including regulations on how many cats and how many dogs you can have,” she said. “I don’t anticipate any other specific animals, but I think this will draw more attention to some of the existing ordinances.”
Halvensleben recommends that citizens with questions contact the Community Development Department. “They are very helpful in helping people navigate whether or not something is needing an ordinance,” she said. “If they do have concerns about chicken owners in the area, that is where they should direct those questions.”