The fight against fentanyl travels across the nation

WISCONSIN — With tears of joy, advocates of fentanyl awareness felt a wave of relief as it was announced to them Wednesday that the state would be issuing a public health advisory to bring awareness to fentanyl’s increasing presence in overdose deaths in Wisconsin. However, their journey in advocacy and the fight for awareness is far from over.
“Thank you for finally hearing us,” said one of those parents, Erin Rachwal, who lost her 19-year-old son, Logan, in 2021 to fentanyl and has since started the Love, Logan Foundation with her husband, Rick Rachwal. “This is not the end; this is the beginning. I firmly believe we are at the beginning of an already bad crisis, and we’ve got to fight it through awareness.”
After months of email threads and multiple Zoom meetings with Gov. Tony Evers’ office and the Department of Health Services, Rachwal reminded those attending the meeting Wednesday of the true impact behind fentanyl deaths.
“Let’s remember why we’re here. Let’s remember why we’re meeting,” Rachwal said.
She added parents in the Zoom meetings shared pictures of their own children who have died from fentanyl. “This is not another number, another child has died. This is a family crisis and we deal with pain every day.”
The DHS asks for Wisconsinites to take action to prevent overdose deaths. Provisional data shows the number of fentanyl overdose deaths in Wisconsin grew by 97% from 2019 to 2021, according to the DHS.
Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, were identified in 91% of opioid overdose deaths and 73% of all drug overdose deaths. Cocaine deaths involving synthetic opioids have increased by 134% from 2019 to 2021, and it is estimated that as many as 40% of counterfeit pills contain enough fentanyl to be lethal, according to the DHS.
“The impact of substance use in Wisconsin is devastating,” stated the DHS public health advisory. “We can all play a role to support healthy communities, support recovery, reduce harm and prevent deaths related to opioid and other substance use.”
The state health advisory came shortly after Waukesha County declared fentanyl a community health crisis. Rachwal spoke at the Aug. 1 press conference where Waukesha County officials, in partnership with Washington County, said they are beginning directives to stop fentanyl deaths.
Spreading awareness across the country
Rachwal began working on a billboard project in June after meeting with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The foundation partnered with Saving Other for Archie, another local group founded by Lauri Badura after her son died from fentanyl in 2014.
A digital billboard was put up in Waukesha County with Logan, Archie and the faces of 15 other people from Wisconsin who have died from fentanyl. The billboard calls fentanyl “America’s new f word,” as many people don’t know the dangers of it.
On Sunday, the billboard was moved to Milwaukee County on Interstate 94 and Oklahoma. It will continue traveling across the state funded through donations.
“Our goal is to have every single parent nod their head, like they do with COVID, and say they know exactly what it (fentanyl) is,” said Rachwal.
Shortly after the first billboard was put up, Badura and Rachwal were contacted by Neutron Media, a company based in New York who had a spot for the billboard on 43rd Street and Broadway, in the midst of Times Square.
Within three days a deal was made to put New York City’s first prevention billboard up until the end of October. Normally $140,000, the company discounted the slot to $30,000.
Rachwal said she has already started working on getting a public health advisory for the state of New York, just like she helped accomplish in Wisconsin. “We want to be that place people can land and turn to or just to get the conversation going so they don’t feel so alone. That’s been the most rewarding thing so far,” said Rachwal, who has received multiple calls from parents in other states who see the need for a billboard in their area.
Rachwal emphasized that the fight for awareness is far from done, and the pain from losing a child will never go away. Just the other night, Rachwal and her husband spent time in Madison advocating, and at 9 p.m. they were at the cemetery grieving.
“People have to see the stories, not just the numbers,” said Rachwal. “What grabs attention is really getting to the heart. I’m a firm believer in that.”
Donations can be made to the Love, Logan Foundation at https://loveloganfoundation.org/, or Saving Others For Archie at https://savingothersforarchie.com/.