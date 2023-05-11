WAUKESHA — Charges alleging that a former partner at a Waukesha law firm and his wife misdirected thousands from the account of the wife’s 91-year-old mother into one they controlled were dismissed Wednesday on claims time had run out under the statute of limitations.
Robert Moodie, 66, and Ellen Moodie, 61, of Brookfield both were charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court in March with a count of theft in a business setting after allegedly diverting funds from Mrs. Moodie’s now-deceased mother.
According to the criminal complaint against them, county Adult Protective Services workers alerted Menomonee Falls police to circumstances that were believed to be suspicious in 2021. Police learned that Ellen Moodie’s mother, 91 at the time, sold a Minocqua cabin for over $46,000, but her daughter Ellen put $36,000 of that into a personal account of her own, leaving her mother with just over $10,172 from the sale. The older woman gave police documents showing that Ellen Moodie had power of attorney over her affairs, granted in a document notarized by Robert Moodie.
But, the complaint said, a public notary may not act in that capacity on any matter in which the notary, a spouse or partner is a party or has a financial interest. The complaint added the law does not authorize a power of attorney to approve gifting or self-dealing.
The complaint said the older woman had two checking accounts. One of them from 2014 to 2022 saw several transactions found to be signed by Robert Moodie as the woman’s POA in which money was taken from her account and placed into one in Ellen Moodie’s name, including one Ellen signed for her mother for $5,650. Payments worth $2,750 were made to a Citibank account; the investigation showed the older woman did not have a Citibank account but Ellen Moodie did, the complaint said.
A few days after the $36,000 was deposited into Ellen Moodie’s account, a dispersal of $20,000 was made to a firm that was hired to work on the Moodies’ own cabin in Vilas County, and another $24,640 was sent to the U.S. Treasury, the complaint said.
Ellen Moodie’s mother made three complaints about her daughter and son-in-law’s handling of her money to the state Office of Lawyer Regulation in 2020. In a hearing before the OLR, Robert Moodie “was at a loss to explain his actions and was ‘just wrong and dumb,’” the complaint said. His law license ultimately was suspended for six months, the complaint added.
Ellen Moodie’s mother died in December 2021.
On May 1, Donna Kuchler, attorney for Mr. Moodie, filed a motion to dismiss the case citing the statute of limitations, which runs for six years for this crime. According to her motion, the latest alleged crime in the complaint occurred in April 2016, meaning the window to file charges expired on or about April 28, 2022. The complaint in the case was not filed until March 15, 2023.
Further, attempts to paint the Menomonee Falls Police Department as an “aggrieved party” in the matter to extend the statute of limitations also fail, because under the law, only the woman can be considered an aggrieved party, and only her discovery of the alleged theft could start the clock running on the statute of limitations, Kuchler wrote.
“As this case was not filed until March 15, 2023, the statute of limitations had already run regardless of who is identified as the ‘aggrieved party,’” Kuchler wrote.
Deputy District Attorney Michael Thurston wrote a letter Tuesday asking to adjourn the preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, saying he was unable to research a response to Kuchler’s argument, having been in trial on another matter last week and in a conference this week, and that it wouldn’t be “fair to have another (assistant district attorney) who is simply covering the calendar get familiar with the particular facts of this case, or this relatively rare procedural challenge.” Craig Mastantuono, attorney for Mrs. Moodie, made a similar argument in a motion to dismiss her case.
But on Wednesday, Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck sided with the defense attorneys who argued the case should be dismissed over the arguments of Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Thompson, online court records show. Thompson requested a judge hold a hearing to review Rieck’s ruling, but that matter was not yet scheduled by the end of the day Wednesday.
Neither Kuchler nor Mastantuono nor District Attorney Sue Opper responded to messages left seeking comment on the case Wednesday.