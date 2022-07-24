If you make a blockbuster, they will come. While true for baseball players in “Field of Dreams,” it’s also proving to be true for movie fans who have once again flocked to movie theaters to see a strong slate of movies so far in 2022.
During its North American opening weekend, “Thor: Love and Thunder” brought in an estimated $143 million, reported the Associated Press on Sunday, making it the top-earner of the “Thor” movies. Released earlier this summer and still playing is “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has earned more than $600 million in the United States, making it Paramount Pictures’ top grossing film of all time, according to FoxBusiness.com. If these movies don’t pique your fancy, then the upcoming “Avatar: The Way of Water” or “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” might.
Seeing moviegoers return to theaters has Marcus Theatres President and CEO Rolando Rodriguez understandably excited.
“I am glad to see how this summer is coming along,” he said. “We started to see the energy building, particularly as more films were being released.”
Rodriguez is also chairman of the National Association of Theatre Owners and has a broader perspective on how the industry is doing, which is really well now that people are feeling more comfortable being among one another as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
“It’s pretty much across the board, we are seeing that level of success and energy returning across the country,” Rodriguez said.
The movie theater business really started to pick up with the release of “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on May 6 and “carried over to fantastic” with “Top Gun,” Rodriguez said. “That kind of kicked it into a different gear for us.”
It’s not just adults who are going to the theaters, it’s also families, Rodriguez said, for movies such as “Jurassic World Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” He fully expects the momentum to continue through the rest of the year with “Bullet Train” starring Brad Pitt and the latest “Avatar” set to be released.
While movies may have been released via streaming services during the pandemic, Rodriguez isn’t worried about that competition. He said movie theaters have always coexisted with competition, saying before streaming services it was cable.
Streaming services premiering films during the pandemic was “more driven by studios trying to figure out what to do when theaters weren’t open,” Rodriguez said. Plus, he said, people want the theatrical experience of watching a movie.
“The experience can’t be duplicated at home. You can’t sit in a room at home and watch ‘Thor’ and have the same experience as at a theater with 200 people,” Rodriguez said.
What the future does hold for Marcus Theatres is more innovation. Rodriguez anticipates his company to continue to invest in technology. It’s also about providing the best experience they can for moviegoers.
“Service models are getting tweaked more and more. Food is being delivered to seats and (we are) catering more to customers’ comfort level. These are the things we continue to fine-tune,” Rodriguez said.