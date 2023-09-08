When the new water arrives
■ Waukesha Water Utility will turn on the taps between September 14 and 18
■ Within five days, 90 percent of the city will have Lake Michigan water
■ Within three to four weeks, the last 10 percent of the city will have the new water (this includes dead ends and cul-de-sacs, which have systems that need to be flushed individually)
Water quality changes
■ Red or discolored water: As WWU flushes its systems, particles could be stirred up along pipe walls.
■ Run cold water through the faucet until the color clears up.
■ Refrain from doing laundry. If clothes take on a tint, use Red-B-Gone or IronOut to undo it.
■ Remove filters in refrigerators or reverse osmosis systems during the transition. Particles in the water could shorten the life of the filters.
■ The red or discolored water will clear up in less than a month.
■ Chlorine smell and taste: Higher levels of disinfectant are used during the transition period, causing the chlorine smell and taste.
■ The water is still safe to consume and bathe in.
■ The chlorine smell and taste will last about a month.
■ Overall change to taste: Lake Michigan water has a lower mineral content than groundwater, resulting in a new taste to tap water.
■ This change is subtle, but permanent.
Price changes
The transition to Lake Michigan water will result in higher water bills. According to WWU, a typical residential user uses around 4,000 gallons of water each month.
The new rates are as follows: October 2023: $117/month October 2024: $135/month January 2026: $147/month January 2027: $154/month
Lake Michigan water is 60 percent softer than groundwater, so water softeners will be a personal choice following the transition. WWU recommends testing the new water out without a softener for a little while. Many communities that use Lake Michigan water don’t have water softeners. If you decide you’d like to continue using your water softener, it needs to be optimized. Contact your water softener company to do that.
Pets
During the transition period, the higher levels of disinfectant could impact water-dwelling pets. If you own pet fish, reptiles, or amphibians, you should contact your local pet store to find out what best practices are recommended. WWU says that cats and dogs won’t be impacted by the water.
Kidney dialysis
Kidney dialysis patients — especially those who do at-home kidney dialysis — need to be aware of the water change and the new disinfectant being used. WWU staff has been working with kidney dialysis and other medical centers in the area, but recommends that residents contact their medical providers with concerns.