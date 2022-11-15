WAUKESHA — The sentencing hearing for Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was delayed by an anonymous threat this morning.
Just before 10 a.m., after about a half-dozen people had spoken, District Attorney Sue Opper abruptly asked for a break, saying “its important.”
Afterward, deputies armed with long guns were seen in the courthouse. Waukesha County Sheriff's Department Inspector James Gunn said an anonymous threat was phoned in to authorities, but provided no other details other than to say it was a phone call.
“Even though the threat is anonymous in an abundance of caution and safety we've increased our presence to ensure an orderly process for the continuation for the sentencing as well as safety and security of the people at the courthouse, citizens and employees. So you may see an increased presence for the remainder of the day.”
A courthouse employee in the Administration Center, across the campus from the secure courtroom where the sentencing is taking place, said he had received no safety advisories.
It was unclear when the proceedings are expected to resume.
