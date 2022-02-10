WAUKESHA — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning along South Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha.
According to a press release issued by Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the three individuals believed to be associated with the incident that occurred in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard have been arrested. Police responded to a residence at 7:25 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of potential bullet holes in a residence.
The responding officer located bullet holes in the exterior of the residence and a bullet on the kitchen floor, according to the Thursday press release. Witnesses reported the incident had occurred around 2:30 a.m.
Previously, police reported that the caller found the bullet holes in their duplex the next morning and didn’t think it was gunfire at the time of the incident. Shell casings were also located in the roadway by police.
According to police, the investigation revealed that a fight involving two groups of people had occurred prior to the shooting. According to the press release, officers responded to a fight where one individual was arrested for substantial battery. After the fight, members of one of the groups decided to retaliate against a person that was a part of the other group.
“The suspects targeted a house believed to have belonged to a person involved in the fight. The suspects shot at the wrong house,” Baumann said.
The primary suspect will have charges referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office of carrying a concealed weapon; carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold; armed with a firearm while intoxicated; possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of THC; and first degree recklessly endangering safety. The second suspect will have a charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety referred. The third suspect was arrested on an alleged parole violation.
After officers canvassed the area, the department’s primary investigative lead came from the Community Camera Program database, according to the press release. The Community Camera Program is a program created by the department that allows community members to register their outdoor camera equipment, usually located on the front porch of a residence and aimed at the street, with police so they are aware who may have camera footage in connection with a crime. To sign up, visit: https://bit.ly/33dlRyL.