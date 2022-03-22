PEWAUKEE — Incumbents Steve Dankert, Eric Krasovich and Ann Wright’s seats are up for re-election for the Pewaukee School Board on April 5. They are being challenged by Bren Sawall, Jane Flammang and Jason Berg. Below is a questionnaire featuring all six candidates’ answers before the April 5 election.
School board races have taken a political tone, what do you think of this?
Krasovich: The Board of Education does its best work when members maintain a laser-sharp focus not on politics, but on people, namely the children in our district. I believe we best serve their interests when we remember their success is our only goal.
Sawall: Heightened media coverage of school board meetings has made the general voting public more aware of community concerns. If this increases voter turnout, I believe it’s a win for all.
Wright: Personally, I believe local community races are the foundation of democracy and should not be overshadowed by national politics. The job of a school board member is to decide what the best practices are for the Pewaukee School District based on our community standards.
Flammang: I think School Board elections have always been political. I think it’s great that now they are being well represented by both parties!
Berg: Politics, negative campaigns. retaliation and political agendas are not words that should be associated with children. School Boards are non-partisan positions and voters should do their research and question anyone bringing politics into the equation.
Dankert: I think our communities are re-awakened to the importance of their elected representation in local government. I believe that an educated and engaged electorate improves our representation and what is more important than the communities where we live, work, raise our children, and play?
Why are you running for the school board?
Krasovich: I believe parental involvement leads to student success. That’s why I’ve volunteered on campus for as long as I’ve been a Pewaukee parent. As a special needs parent and one of only two sitting board members with a child in-district, I believe I have a unique perspective to offer.
Sawall: Two years ago, I felt a desire to serve my community and began attending BOE meetings. I realized my passion for both education and our district. I have two grandchildren in the district and want the very best education for not only them but for ALL children in our district.
Wright: The Pewaukee School District is a Malcolm Baldrige Award-winning school district. We set high standards for our students, faculty and staff. I would work to continuously improve our standards of education for all students, including my three grandsons.
Flammang: I have a child in the Pewaukee School District. While currently in the elementary level, we have every intention of seeing her graduate from Pewaukee. I have seen certain policies threaten the education of our children and I’m motivated to volunteer my service to increase parent input and presence.
Berg: Approximately 37% of graduates don’t attend college. Exploring the trades should be a highlighted option for these graduates. I have successfully navigated the trade industry for 28 years and my experience makes me a strong option for representing these students and creating awareness of opportunities post-high school.
Dankert: I believe schools are essential to enabling thriving communities. PSD plays a significant role in the development of our future citizens and has been very successful in this mission. I want to ensure that this community is viewed as a great place to live for years to come.
What is the most pressing issue facing this district?
Krasovich: Math, more than reading, is the best predictor of future academic success. While our students score above the state average in this subject, there is room to improve. It’s imperative that we find the best tools to help our students achieve in this area for optimal outcomes.
Sawall: I believe COVID-19 has left some of our children with a “gap” in learning and increased mental health issues impacting their ability to succeed. Our priorities are twofold: Identify the “gaps” and ensure that our students are healthy mentally and proficient in all standards for their grade level.
Wright: I believe one of the most pressing issues facing the Pewaukee School District is the mental health and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff. I look forward to working with our student services department to increase access to mental health services for everyone.
Flammang: Two months ago, I would have said our stance on COVID-19 and the impact that had on school and social functions. A lot of this is resolving and we’re becoming more reasonable. Now I think our focus on return to normal and recruitment and retention of talent is paramount.
Berg: Families have endured so much over the past two years, so much loss and heartache. Supporting mental health needs while ensuring our students’ educational atmosphere is compassionate while challenging them to embrace their talents should be the priority. All children deserve an education in the safety and security of an exceptional district.
Dankert: For two years our students and educators have faced obstacles to success. The result has been learning loss, emotional distress, and exhaustion. We need to return to what has made PSD excellent — learning, teaching, supporting, and improving the readiness of Pewaukee youth to make positive contributions in this community.
