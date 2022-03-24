NEW BERLIN — Three seats are up for election on the New Berlin School Board on April 5. Incumbents Mitchell Helmer, Janet Schulz and Kate Unger are running for re-election and face challengers Meg McKenzie, Scott Jentsch, and Renee Koneck.
The six candidates answered the following questions submitted by The Freeman.
School board races have taken a political tone, what do you think of this?
McKenzie: It’s unfortunate. School boards are nonpartisan bodies and should remain that way. Over the last two years, school boards have faced unprecedented challenges that have caused deep divides that are not serving our students, educators and families. It’s time for us to start moving forward together.
Helmer: Since elected I helped save taxpayers millions of dollars, fixed a broken budget, and kept schools open during COVID-19 while improving teacher retention and maintaining academics. Unfortunately, a small group of politically active individuals have tried to impede this progress and seem more interested in power than improving student educational outcomes.
Jentsch: The divisiveness of national political issues destroys cooperation and is counter-productive to progress. We have seen arguments fomented by national figures spill over into our School Board meetings and causing disarray. We must focus on education in New Berlin and work together to help our students achieve their dreams!
Schulz: Races have always been political. Once communities discovered political agendas were being pushed in their schools, no longer can candidates hide their true political philosophies behind the non-partisan label. I don’t pretend to be something I am not and have always been forthcoming that I believe in limited government.
Koneck: School boards take a political tone when candidates aren’t open with their constituents. Voters want to know if you’re going to sneak in political agendas into curriculum, require masks for over two years, or if you supported closing schools during COVID-19. I don’t support any of those and have been transparent.
Unger: It is sad how political school boards have become. In my time on the New Berlin School Board and in my campaign, I am focusing on students. I want to increase opportunities to provide the best education possible and to help prepare students for their future, whatever that may be.
Why are you running for the school board?
McKenzie: I would like to serve on the board because I believe success is different for each child. I would like to help ensure each New Berlin student reaches their own unique potential, whether that’s college, technical school, national service, trade or something else. Education is not one size fits all.
Helmer: I am running for a second term because I had so much fun accomplishing more than anyone thought we could in three years. We need strong leaders that are willing to continue the forward progress and out of the box thinking that fixed our problems over the past 3 years.
Jentsch: I want to use my talents in marketing, communications, and technology, my perspective with 12+ years of active involvement, and my understanding of business and educational principles to improve short-term and long-term decision-making, encourage decisive and fair leadership by example, and increase transparency in the School District.
Schulz: I first ran to find savings rather than close/consolidate schools or ask taxpayers to pay more. Three years later we have: schools open, surpluses, paid debt, high performance and increased teacher retention. I want to ensure continued success as well as ensure parents are involved in their children’s educational decisions.
Koneck: We have experienced the real impact local school boards have had. I’m running because I’m passionate about our community, and am committed to keeping schools open, defending parental choice, keeping political agendas out of the classroom, and continuing to manage our budget wisely to keep taxes low and pay down debt.
Unger: Public education is a pillar of American society, and while we have great schools in New Berlin, there is always room for improvement. I want to help the community by doing my part to improve our school system — for my own son and for all students in our district.
What is the most pressing issue facing this district?
McKenzie: I think it’s the division I mentioned above. National politics have taken our attention away from what our school district should be focused on: student success. We have forgotten that we’re all on the same team. It is time for our board and community to start working together again.
Helmer: Keeping partisan politics out of the classroom and ensuring we have curriculum transparency to foster an open/honest relationship between administration, teachers, and parents. The board recently adopted 2 policies to facilitate this, but not all candidates supported them. We need 7 board members that support these basic principles.
Jentsch: Faced with declining test scores, looming budget issues, and the need to improve education for all students, we need a stronger board to meet those challenges with preparation, respectful fact-filled discussions, analysis, and clear communication with the community. With that in place, we can face any challenge ahead — together!
Schulz: Keeping the focus on academics so that all students can succeed. Especially in the area of English language arts, our lowest performing subject. Every student should eventually be able to write a succinct answer to a complex question using 50 words or less.
Koneck: Focus and diligence. The SDNB has made important strides in recent years to be good financial stewards to our community and remaining strong in trying times to do what’s best for our students. We need to remain on this path of maintaining our financial stability and strategically allocating resources that provide the best tools to enhance our students’ education.
Unger: Between budget concerns and COVID arguments, I think our board has lost sight of the students. I would like to examine our elementary offerings and explore possible opportunities, such as district-wide 4K, teaching world languages in grade school, and offering band/orchestra/choir at a younger age.
