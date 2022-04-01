TOWN OF EAGLE — Two incumbent Eagle town supervisors are seeking reelection with a challenger seeking a seat on the Town Board in Tuesday’s election.
Incumbents Chris Mommaerts and Janis Suhm, president of the Eagle Business Association, are seeking re-election while hoping to fend off a challenge from Judy Rozinski, who is trying for a third time to win election to the board.
The Freeman asked each of them why they are running, what they see as the big issues in the race, and what they will do better than their opponent. Their answers follow.
Why are you running?
Mommaerts: Upon retiring from law enforcement, I felt a need for involvement in the community for which I live. Be part of an answer or solution, not the problem, is my motto. I come from a family of veterans — giving back was what I was taught. Eagle is a beautiful community with many residents living here their whole life. I want to represent the entire community of 3,695 residents and do what is best for all. I will be committed to be a wise, productive and responsible steward for the residents.
Rozinski: I think I can make a difference. I go to all the town meetings. I have my own views on things ... and I was asked by several people to run.
Suhm: After two years of learned knowledge of timing, procedures and ordinances of Eagle, I am running again to push for transparency to the residents and promote rural freedom. Community involvement is important.
What do you see as the big issue(s) in the race?
Mommaerts: A balanced budget, continue with the smart growth plan with well-planned development. Be inviting to businesses for our business park to help our tax base. Keep agriculture alive and thriving by supporting our farmers. All while maintaining services (roads) and keeping taxes low. Stay out of debt, control growth and maintain services at a reasonable cost.
Rozinski: The big issue is our town budget. They were asking for a levy in last election and that did not go through. We have too many lawsuits against us. The lawsuits are costly and eating up money. Another big issue in the Town of Eagle is keeping it rural and letting people have their horses and such.
Suhm: Many issues: update ordinances, town transparency, budge t accountability, and a possible upcoming referendum.
What will you do better than your opponent(s)?
Mommaerts: While being a patrol deputy out in this area, I am aware of the community issues. I have been in contact with many residents through the years and hear what they have to say. I do my research and do what is best for the entire community, not a select few. I will represent all the residents in a fair and impartial manner. I will lead by example as a property owner and person.
Rozinski: First of all I am ethical. I know what the Wisconsin Code of Ethics and laws are, and I follow them. When you take an oath of office, you better take it seriously no matter what it is. And I do. I have a lot of good ideas. We need to keep taxes down and the way to do that is to have more businesses.
Suhm: I listen to everyone’s comments with an open mind. Voting on agenda items is not taken lightly. I don’t talk to hear myself talk, I offer common sense ideas and solutions and facts from research to help make decisions. It is not hearsay or “what ifs!"
