BROOKFIELD — In the Elmbrook School District, the at-large school board seat is on the primary ballot for Feb. 21. Voters can choose between David Irwin, Sean A. Firmiss and Sam Hughes. The top two vote-getters will be on the April 4 general election ballot.
The Freeman asked candidates the same questions ahead of the primary election. Here are their responses.
Why are you running for this position?
Firmiss: I’m running for the At-Large Seat on the Elmbrook School Board because I believe the board needs to hasten the realignment of its values to coincide with the values of our community.
Hughes: The foundation of my success was a public school education that gave me independent, critical thinking skills and proficient knowledge in literature, math and science. My story as a boy growing up on government subsidies to owning a successful business morally requires me to give back to our community through civic service.
I want to be sure that our publicly funded schools are giving all students the same gifts of free, independent thought, critical analysis for good decision-making, and a wealth of deep, proficient knowledge in academics. The residents of Elmbrook who provide $75 million in annual taxpayer funding to a $120 million annual district budget deserve full accountability regarding the return on that investment for the parents and youth of our community. Parents are the primary educators of children, and parents work in partnership with teachers to achieve the strongest possible academic outcomes for their children.
True accountability requires consistent transparency. I will bring a pragmatic, solutions-based approach to this elected position, with every decision guided by a commitment to serve all Elmbrook students and families and inform them of exactly how our tax dollars are spent, and what academic outcomes we are achieving as a result.
Irwin: I am running for this open seat because I am a fan of Elmbrook Schools, my wife and I have had one or more children in the district since 2008, I am a public school graduate who believes in the importance of public education, and I intend to continue living here, where property values benefit from our strong schools. I believe I can do a great job in the role, and I am concerned about the politicization of school governance. See more at irwin4elmbrook.com or search Facebook for “Irwin 4 Elmbrook.” I don’t use Facebook myself, but supporters have made a nice page there. Thank you!
My platform is largely about helping the district realize the goals that its elected board has already set for being “a great place to learn, a great place to work, and a great district overall.” To me, this demands paths to success for all students, excellent college prep, safe and welcoming learning environments, talented and committed staff, curricula that steer clear of political agendas, and sound fiscal management. Some candidates promote mistrust in our district through innuendo or controversy. I believe in Elmbrook and will work for steady improvement instead.
What is the most pressing issue facing the district?
Firmiss: There are many challenges that Elmbrook is facing, but the one that impacts all aspects of the function of our district is the lack of transparency and accountability of the board and district leadership. Elmbrook has a long history of the school board being a rubber stamp of whatever policy administration proposes and it has caused a serious rift in trust among community members and parents. By allowing our children to have access to inappropriate library materials, lacking protocol in bidding for projects that has resulted in a waste of taxpayer money, and prioritizing Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum that deviates from traditional basic core subjects, there has been a downturn in test scores in recent years that the COVID shutdown only exacerbated. With transparency and accountability by the school board, the community will feel that their children’s education is first and the foremost priority.
Hughes: After talking with hundreds of parents, teachers and administrators and existing and previous board members in our community, a lack of trust has emerged as a consistent, pressing issue for many stakeholders. Parents tell me they often feel unheard when they express concerns to teachers, administrators and/or board members creating a feeling of isolation. Administrators say they feel there is a lack of trust for educators in our community, and teachers tell me they often feel abandoned and unsupported by administrators.
One example of erosion of trust was in July 2021 and in January 2023, sexually explicit books were discovered in our district’s online library by district parents who informed the school board. Existing district policies designed to protect students from access to sexually abusive content were ineffective —twice. This error in judgment and system failure damaged parents’ belief that schools were a place free of inappropriate sexual content. We must do better. In my life my cornerstone value is integrity. We must work with great intention to restore trust within the Elmbrook Schools community. We must create an atmosphere rooted in integrity and keep our promise to be open, transparent, and accountable.
Irwin: I believe our most pressing issue is the one it should always be: preparing our students for higher education, career, and life. Partly due to pandemic learning loss, we have some gaps to close. Our share of students showing proficiency in English Language Arts at Grade 3 stands at 61.5%, which is up from 52% last year but still well under our goal of 71% or better. In math, our Grade 8 proficiency stands at 51.9%, which is up from 46.3% but still well below goal of 61% or better.
Putting the pandemic aside (and acknowledging that I have not had a child in elementary school in six years) I am not completely confident that we are providing all elementary and middle school students with enough academic challenge, especially students who are capable of learning above grade level in more subjects than math. I am also concerned by a national trend toward deteriorating student behavior, from which Elmbrook is unfortunately not immune. I say these things about the middle years as a parent who had one child attend Brookfield Academy from Grades 4 through 8, before returning to Elmbrook for high school. BEHS has been excellent. Go Spartans and Lancers!
What is your greatest achievement?
Firmiss: My daughter is 16 years old, and is supporting me vehemently in my pursuit of this position. For any father, that would be a life-affirming accomplishment.
Hughes: Personally, my greatest achievement is a loving, wonderful family. I have been married to my wife and best friend for 21 years and we have three wonderful daughters ages 18, 16 and 12. Educationally, my greatest achievement was completing my engineering degree and later graduating from Marquette University’s Executive MBA program. This strong educational background has supported my successful career. I learned the value of hard work early, as I grew up economically disadvantaged. My six siblings and I lived with our mother who worked long hours to support us on her own and supplementing our groceries with food stamps. It was my mother and other role models in my life that demonstrated hard work, a commitment to improving our life and never giving up that has driven me to my present success.
Today, I own and run a successful business that serves our community with a personal commitment to give 10% or more of our earnings to charities and Christian organizations each year. I am grateful for the great public education that gave me my start in life and for the values of integrity and continuous improvement that guide me.
Irwin: I am most proud of my family, and the character, contributions, and values of my wife and two children. One highlight of my work in business is that I built a large multinational operation inside a Fortune 500 company. That company, Fiserv, was what brought us here in 2002. Early on, I identified an acquisition target that gave us our first small presence in India. I made the case to use that office as the base of a new business, and I was given the opportunity to make it happen. Over the next few years, we added over 3,000 employees in Delhi, Pune, and Bangalore, building software for modern banking. Concurrently, I took responsibility for a 30-person office in Costa Rica, which we transformed into a 400employee finance and accounting center. Collectively, these operations became known as Fiserv Global Services, and in my tenure, they boosted company profits by over $150 million per year.
I work as a management consultant today, largely with tech-enabled businesses and financial services. I believe that my greatest achievements are still ahead of me, and they will pale in comparison to achievements by some of today’s Elmbrook students.
School board races and districts have taken a political tone. What do you think of this?
Firmiss: School board races are non-partisan. Period. Every candidate will still have their own values and goals for the position — but it must be based on the interests of the community and not of any outside political or special interest groups. Just like the candidates who won their seats in the last spring elections, I am not sponsored or associated with any outside group and am not a part of any political party’s “preference” lists. My campaign is made up of the same grassroots individuals who worked hard last year to elect school board members who have the same goals that I do. The mission of our movement is to elect individuals who believe that a school district is accountable to the community and must be open and honest in their decisions and policies. I want to be a school board member who looks at every decision through the lenses of the best interest of our children. The School Board should be about education, not egos or agendas.
Hughes: As the next Elmbrook School board candidate, I will 100% operate with the foundational belief that every decision is to be made through the prism, “Will this decision produce the best possible outcome for the whole of the children of Elmbrook Schools?” Every School Board member should remember and make decisions with that basic belief in mind. The Wisconsin Educators Association Council (WEAC) sent an email to local members in Region 7 on April 4, 2022, the day before our previous school board election, which stated: “Our local educator and support staff associations regularly recommend candidates for school board.” Do you think this message from the local educators association (teachers’ union) has a political tone? Do you think it is fair for other political organizations to support school board candidates in the same way?
My cornerstone value is integrity. We must work with great intention to restore trust within our district community. We must root our decisions in integrity and keep our promise to be open, transparent, and accountable. My leadership will improve the relationship between the school board, administration, parents, teachers and students by improving trust, truthfulness and transparency.
Irwin: It treats our children as political footballs. It brings outside money into what should be local, student-first decisions. It attracts questionable candidates who are centered on ideology and self-promotion.
Politically, I happen to be a Republican, as I will remain so long as there are Republicans like Mayor Ponto, Assemblyman Michalski, Congressman Gallagher, and Paul Ryan (no endorsements of me implied). However, it bothers me that money from the County Republicans (“WisRed”) funds candidates for our school board. Almost 90% of WisRed’s constituency lives outside Elmbrook. Democrats do it too, albeit in different ways historically. The leftward slant of the education industry troubles me. I oppose teaching students to frame their world in terms of ethnic, sex, or class identity (a staple of Marxism) rather than who they are as free and unique individuals. I am for celebrating the Enlightenment ideals on which America was founded — and for challenging ourselves to do better in fulfilling them. In age-appropriate ways, I support teaching the facts of history with all its highs and lows, no matter who was responsible. I have not witnessed Elmbrook being taken over by far-left agendas, and I will work to prevent all political extremism in school governance.
