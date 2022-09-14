WAUKESHA — The Parade Memorial Commission selected Thrive Architects to design both the Main Street and Grede Park Waukesha Christmas Parade memorials on Tuesday, though commissioners emphasized that they liked elements of all the proposals and also voted to incorporate Carmen De La Paz’s proposal in the park memorial.
Thrive Architects, a Waukesha-based firm, proposed a set of six metal ribbons representing the six people killed at the parade in November 2021; the ribbons would flow individually but be linked. The memorial would be located at the Five Points intersection downtown. Their proposal for Grede Park would feature elements of the ribbons coming together to form a heart.
De La Paz proposed a three-piece sculpture of hands and a heart.
“I pored over all these quite a lot and I found elements of almost each proposal that I thought were really great,” Commissioner Dan Taylor said. Taylor is the co-owner of People’s Park and is serving as a representative of the downtown business community.
Commissioners said they liked the nature elements from Saiki Design. Saiki described their vision as “a garden for our souls.” The commission asked that more landscaping and nature be incorporated into the Thrive design as they felt it was lacking there.
Residents could fill out a survey to share which concept they liked best. The commission’s selections is consistent with those responses.
For the Grede Park architect selection, survey results were 49% for Thrive, 30% for Strang and 21% for Saiki. Thrive also had the most community support for its Main Street concept at 35%, with De La Paz at 26%.
“We need to be able to be mindful of all the other people that were impacted, including little children that saw things they should never have seen...” Alderwoman Elizabeth Moltzan said. “Certainly we recognize the six that we lost, but also some of the other groups.”
“The concept that I was looking at is today is healing, but also tomorrow. What is going to incite people to, many years from now, to say ‘what happened?’ ‘How did it happen?’” Commissioner Gerald Couri said.
Many commissioners said they liked the concept from Strang Inc., which included a ripple monolith with six center points on Main Street and ripple-themed imagery throughout a memorial walk and pavilion at Grede Park, but they did not like the pavilion.
The commissioners voted to support a concept; commission staff will work with the designers to finalize the memorials. Commissioners asked that the final designs be presented to the commission before moving on to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. Looking ahead, the commission will focus on fundraising efforts; the final project will be dependent on how much money is raised. The final design should be ready near the end of this year, commission staff said.