WAUKESHA — The Town of Eagle clerk accused of electioneering for comments made while municipal officials determined the order candidates would appear on a 2021 ballot is facing a jail term and a fine after entering a plea to the charge against her and resigning from her job Friday.
Lynn Pepper, 56, pleaded no contest to a count of electioneering in her first court appearance since being charged Wednesday. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel imposed a sentence of 30 days in the county jail with Huber release, as well as a fine of $379, online court records indicate. She is to begin serving her jail sentence by 6 p.m. April 28.
“I think that was an excessive sentence but I don’t sit on the bench,” her attorney, Paul Bucher, said. “There’s medical issues and other issues. The government wasn’t asking for this. I have no idea where the judge is coming from on this but he’s the judge and I respect his decision although I strongly disagree with it.”
As a result of the misdemeanor conviction, Bucher said Pepper is bound by law not to work as an election official for the next five years. She could continue to work for the town or any other municipality, just not as an election official, but because she’s the town clerk and an election official, Pepper resigned Friday, he said.
Pepper was charged with electioneering after comments she made while she and others met in early 2021 to determine the order the candidates would appear on the ballot for the 2021 spring election, when two people ran for Eagle town chairman and three ran for two supervisor slots. A criminal complaint said the Eagle village clerk, Kelly Jones, reported to the Eagle police chief and a sheriff’s department detective that when she and Pepper met to set the order, Pepper made comments to Jones about picking a slip of paper from a hat that had been torn as the first name on the ballot for town chairman, and selecting a wrinkled slip of paper as the first name for the supervisors’ race. The process should be done by random drawing, but Pepper told Jones, “now that’s the one you have to pick first because that’s the way it’s going to go on the ballot,” the complaint in the case said.
Bucher said he and Pepper disputed some facts — there were no torn or wrinkled papers, he said. “She did make a statement in jest about picking the right person or the right slip or words to that effect,” he said. “That standing alone is unfortunately pretty harmless in and of itself but it does constitute electioneering. That’s why we pleaded no contest to that but we definitely dispute the rest of the facts in the complaint. ... She made the comment in jest, didn’t think anybody would take it serious. I told the court it’s so de minimis but that’s electioneering. But a criminal charge and a jail term? Obviously I have a difference of opinion on that.'
Bucher said it was possible Pepper would file a motion to reconsider the sentence, but she also “just wants to put this behind her and serve 30 days minus good time on Huber. That’s her decision to make.”
He said Pepper was “crying hysterically” during her court appearance. He added Pepper knows election law really well and teaches it to other clerks. She was to give a training session on Friday which was canceled. “She’s mortified and crushed,” Bucher said.
Village clerk resigns, too
Bucher also said he believed the former village clerk should face prosecution for her role in the matter.
District Attorney Susan Opper said Friday her office is “still working on the final resolution of her case.” The Freeman was unable to locate a number for the former village clerk on Friday.
Opper added: “The town was aware of the situation and that’ll be up to them to make appropriate arrangements to still be able to run a fair election for their citizens.”
Jones resigned as village clerk about two weeks ago. Eagle Village President Richard Spurrell said Jones cited personal reasons in an email announcing her resignation. She did not directly say it had anything to do with the ballot matter, but “I don’t think events sat well with her conscience and I think had an effect,” he said. A new clerk, Jessica Wood, has already taken over in the village.
Repeated calls to Eagle Town Hall and Eagle Town Chairman Don Malek seeking comment this week have not been returned. Messages left for two other town supervisors were not returned Friday, and a third’s phone did not accept a message. Supervisor Janis Suhm said she wasn’t at Wednesday night’s Town Board meeting, as she is out of the state, but she understood Pepper did not attend it.