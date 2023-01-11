LISBON — Town officials are hoping to become village officials within a month after Lisbon voters overwhelming approved an upgrade in local government Tuesday night.
About 30% of the town’s registered voters cast ballots in the referendum. There were 2,108 votes in favor of the town becoming a village and 337 votes opposed to the incorporation.
Town Chairman Joe Osterman acknowledged the turnout was unexpectedly high for a single issue special election held in January.
But he said he was not surprised by voters’ response because the town had been seeking village status for decades, and town officials had tried to fully inform residents of the issues in the referendum.
Although the incorporation will increase the powers of the local government it is not expected to have an immediate, direct effect on most of the 10,500 residents in the community.
The referendum does not increase real estate taxes, change school district borders, home addresses or zip codes, or impact police and fire services, according to local officials.
However, it will protect land in the community from being annexed by neighboring cities and villages and therefore allow the local government to protect its real estate tax base.
It also gives the local government increased jurisdiction over land use and zoning decisions without having to seek the approval of Waukesha County government.
Osterman said the village status will enable Lisbon officials to negotiate with bordering cities and villages more effectively regarding the possibility of sharing services.
“As a town you were also in a difficult negotiating position with cities or villages because you never knew when they might try to annex town lands which could reduce the town’s tax base,” explained.