Train crashes into car after driver mistakes tracks for road

WAUKESHA — Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a train after a driver is believed to have mistook the train tracks for a road and the vehicle got stuck Tuesday night.
According to Waukesha Police Department Capt. Dan Baumann, there were no injuries and the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the accident. Baumann said the car was hit by a train around 11:22 p.m. after the driver is believed to have turned onto the tracks by accident near Let’s Roll Tobacco and Pleasant Street. The driver traveled approximately 75 yards before they got stuck.
The driver was reportedly seen exiting the vehicle with two bags of groceries, Baumann said.
Baumann said the department is investigating the incident. The identity of the owner of the vehicle is known, however, is not cooperating with the investigation, Baumann said.