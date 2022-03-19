PEWAUKEE — Police responded in the area of Somerset Lane and Parkside Road in the City of Pewaukee around 6:37 a.m. this morning to the report of a train derailment.
No injuries nor private property damage has been reported as of 10 a.m. this morning. In addition, there have been no hazmat nor environmental impacts.
According to a press release issued by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s department and the City of Pewaukee Fire Department responded to the initial call.
According to the press release, from the initial investigation, it appears a Canadian Pacific cargo train was traveling eastbound through the City of Pewaukee. The train was in the process of slowing down to a stop when a box car derailed from the train tracks thus causing one tanker car and seven other box cars to derail from the train tracks. Only one box car was full with lumber and the other box cars and a tanker car were empty.
The only area impacted are the homes south on Parkside Road due to tanker cars blocking the road.
Deputies and fire personnel have made contact with the homes affected by this road closure and the derailment remains under investigation by Canadian Pacific Railroad.