WAUKESHA — A treatment facility overflow began Sunday at 1:30 a.m. at the Waukesha Clean Water Plant, 600 Sentry Dr. in the city of Waukesha.
A carrier pipe after secondary treatment developed a leak and a portion of water bypassed tertiary treatment and overflowed across the ground.
Contractors were called in to repair the pipe and bypass pumping was set up. The water that flowed over the ground was contained to the grounds around the secondary treatment structure and pumped with a vacuum truck to minimize volume accumulated.
By 11 a.m. a containment sump was set up to capture the leakage to pump it into tertiary treatment and leakage to the ground stopped. A permanent repair will be completed once the contractor secures all needed components which were not available due to the holiday and potential extent of repair.
The overflow was contained to the treatment facility grounds and not a risk to the public. The city of Waukesha will continue to thoroughly maintain its operations to ensure these events are limited and rare in the future.