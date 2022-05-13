VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — Residents could have a direct say at the ballot box for expenditures of $1 million or more, based on a proposal an elected official presented recently.
At Thursday’s Village Board meeting, Trustee Michael Gorectke presented a proposal for holding referendums, under most circumstances, when the municipality is faced with an expenditure of $1 million or more.
Village Attorney John Macy was directed to research the proposal further and provide information at the Village Board’s June 23 meeting. Further directives and possible next steps could be determined at that time.
“We need more information, and I think we ought to get it from our attorney,” Village President Bob Stigler said of the review process that is underway.
Gorectke, who asked to have the item placed on the board agenda, said the referendum proposal has a two-pronged goal of keeping the board accountable on big-ticket spending items and increasing residents’ participation.
“To be clear, I’m not opposed to spending money,” Gorectke said. “But this allows everyone to be heard without any screaming. All people have to do is check a box.”
Gorectke’s proposal comes on the heels of a similar effort that passed in Elm Grove during last month’s spring election.
Residents approved a referendum brought on by direct legislation, dictating that any project costing more than $1 million will be put to voters for a decision.
In his discussion with the board, Gorectke said his $1 million proposal for the Village of Waukesha arose after looking at the full size and scope of the municipal operating budget.
“It’s a little over a third of our annual budget,” Gorectke said of the $1 million figure. “That’s a significant amount.”
Other board members offered a different take on Gorectke’s proposal as preliminary comments were shared at Thursday’s meeting.
Stigler said board members are elected to their seats by residents, in essence giving them a say in spending decisions through that measure.
“We have enough scruples to not spend (municipal funds) foolishly,” Stigler said.
Trustee Stuart Buchholtz also expressed hesitation with the proposal.
“I think we’re all grown up adults, and we certainly can make decisions,” Buchholtz said.
Although Macy will dig deeper into the nuts and bolts of such a proposal and will present detailed findings in six weeks, he did offer some preliminary comments at Thursday’s meeting.
Macy, whose firm represents dozens of municipalities, said a few have opted to go this route through different scenarios.
Some communities, Macy said, have prescribed a hard-and-fast dollar figure on the referendum threshold, while others have a specific percentage of the overall budget total.
“There are good reasons for communities to consider it,” Macy said.
If the Village of Waukesha were to adopt an ordinance triggering referendums, elected officials could still have the opportunity to spend funds of $1 million or more in narrow circumstances. Emergencies such as bridge or road repairs could move forward without a referendum.