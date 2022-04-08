Tucker Sparks to throw out first pitch at Brewers’ home opener

WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee Brewers invited Tucker Sparks, whose younger brother, Jackson, was among six killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade, to throw out the first ceremonial pitch at the Brewers’ home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 14.
Aaron Sparks, Tucker and Jackson’s dad, said the Sparks family is blown away by the invite.
“We had some friends and family that tell us they were working with the Brewers to arrange for Tucker to throw out a pitch. We had no idea it was going to be opening day,” Sparks said.
The proud dad said Tucker is super excited and described it as a dream come true. Tucker hopes to meet his favorite Brewers player, Christian Yelich.
“He just loves the Brewers. We go to games all the time,” Aaron Sparks said.
Tucker Sparks, 12, has been playing baseball competitively since he was 8 years old. Jackson and Tucker shared a passion for baseball.
'They played in their backyard, they played baseball video games, they cheered on their local team and they also played baseball competitively with the Waukesha Blazers,' according to the Sparks family.
Jackson, who was 8 years old, died as a result of injuries he received during the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, which killed five others and injured over 60 people. Tucker was also hospitalized, but survived.
The Sparks family launched a foundation for other children with baseball aspirations.
The foundation, which honors Jackson’s life, will help children in need who are interested in baseball.
The Jackson Sparks Foundation helps “make baseball dreams come true” for children who suffer from life-threatening illness, critical injury and loss of an immediate family member, the foundation’s website said.
“Our aim is to encourage and instill hope in these children through granting those baseball dreams,” the website said.
Aaron Sparks said his family is amazed at how the community has wrapped their arms around them in so many ways.
During Wednesday’s Waukesha South High School baseball game at Frame Park, Erick Tiegs and Tyler Pudleiner, who were also hurt in the parade, along with the rest of the Blackshirts, wore the number 23 sticker in honor of Jackson Sparks.
“It’s wonderful. There’s so many so many things we will read about or hear about,” Aaron Sparks said.
The Sparks family said they were taking things day by day and trying to find their new normal.
“We are just obviously so thankful that everyone has been so great and supportive. It is just a primary example of how a community can pick someone up in such a terrible situation,” Aaron Sparks said.
