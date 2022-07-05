DELAFIELD — One person was killed during a three-vehicle crash on I-94 Tuesday morning.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Nate Wright, the call for service came in at 9:48 a.m.
Wright said the crash was caused when traffic slowed for construction work just to the west of Highway 83.
A man was killed and another person suffered serious injuries, police said.
I-94 eastbound was shut down at the Highway 67 ramp and traffic was rerouted. The roadway was reopened at 1:38 p.m.
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, Lake Country Fire and Rescue and the Wisconsin State Patrol all responded, according to authorities. The Delafield Police Department assisted with traffic control.