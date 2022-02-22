‘Tutu Good 4 You’ fundraises for Milwaukee Dancing Grannies

WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and Waukesha community members had fun in tutus on Sunday, participating in a dance party to show support for the grannies after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The event was organized by three women — Margaret Stoiber, Kim Hall and Ann Matuszak — to support the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who lost four members in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21. A total of six people died and more than 60 were injured after an SUV was driven into the crowds at the parade.
The event also included a fundraiser, with funds donated to the nonprofit organization Guardians of the Children and the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.
“(Kim Hall) who is a substitute teacher (in New Berlin would) a lot of times, when it was the 22nd of the month, she would wear a tutu,” Stoiber said. “The kids all just thought that was really fun.”
The tutus are worn on the 22nd of every month because of the number (two-two).
Soon after they created a tutu calendar with animals wearing tutus. Later, Stoiber and Hall were talking about it and were talking about how “tutu” translates to “grandma” in Hawaiian. From there, they decided to organize a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies incorporating tutus.
Stoiber said the grannies came out and danced in their shamrock outfits on Sunday — in a parade format. They also sang “What the World Needs Now is Love.” They had members from the Guardians of the Children, a biker group, wearing tutus and dancing at the event.
Kids also had fun partaking in community kits. Mama Ducky’s Desserts provided desserts at the event; calendars were available for purchase, as well as other items.
The event was sponsored by the Modern Woodmen of America and had space donated for the event by the Elks Club of Waukesha.
The public is encouraged to donate to the fundraiser through Feb. 27 at https://bit.ly/3vchJL3.
■ Watch the grannies dance during the tutu event at https://bit.ly/3v72Utc.