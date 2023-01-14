WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department was called to the 1500 block of Summit Avenue to investigate a report of potential shots being fired after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a release by the police department.
Dispatched officers found spent casings in the driveway of a residence and saw bullet impacts to the second story of a brick building.
Additional officers were dispatched to canvass the area.
According to police, a call came in from 1900 block of Summit Avenue from a man reporting his girlfriend was assaulted, and the caller chased the other man out of the home. Camera footage from the 1500 block of Summit Avenue was provided and showed the caller exited a black SUV, discharged rounds from a handgun in the air, then left.
An investigation revealed that a fight had happened in the 1900 block of Summit Avenue before the shots were fired. Two people were involved in the shooting, according to police. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Summit Avenue where the caller was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicates, Going Armed while Intoxicated and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
The fight happened after the caller saw another man in bed with his girlfriend. The three people involved were under the influence of intoxicants.
The man who was chased was taken into custody for Third Degree Sexual Assault.
All charges have been referred to the District Attorney’s Office. There is no threat to the community as these actions were directed to a specific person.