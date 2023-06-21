MUSKEGO — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in the S7000 block of Wildwood Dr. for their involvement with a drug operation.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in cooperation with the Muskego Police Department, executed a search warrant on the residence. This operation led to the arrest of two individuals and the location of a drug operation within the home.
The DEA clean-up unit was contacted to respond.
At this time, there is no danger to the general public in relation to this incident.
The public information officer assigned to this matter is Detective Lieutenant Andrew Kraus of the City of Muskego Police Department. The contact phone number is our non-emergency phone line at (262) 679-4130. Police will not be releasing additional information regarding this matter as it is an ongoing investigation.