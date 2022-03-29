DELAFIELD — Two candidates will compete on April 5 for the Delafield District 4 aldermanic seat.
Incumbent Wayne Dehn, who is also running for Delafield mayor, has his aldermanic seat challenged by newcomer Laura Schult.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a great fit for the role?
Dehn: I was first appointed to the council by Mayor DeYoe. As a volunteer on the police and plan commissions I was concerned that the citizens in the southern part of Delafield were not going to get proper representation in city matters. Subsequently, I was elected as alderman in 2018 and 2020. I have the experience in city affairs to protect the interests of District 4.
Schult: I was approached by neighbors and friends to run for alderperson who felt that they have been underrepresented when it came to issues of concern in their area. My experience as a citizen advocate for 25-plus years, attending years of city meetings, attending state run classes for plan commissioners studying zoning ordinances and state statutes, attended all economic growth meetings. I have a body of experience, and as a current plan commissioner I’m well equipped to serve the citizens of Delafield.
If elected, what are your priorities? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Dehn: My mission as alderman is to balance the desire of our citizens to keep the rural culture of the city with the need for responsible growth. My priority is to promote the development of commercially zoned property. But we need to work with the county to create a better intersection at C and I-94 and reduce heavy truck traffic through downtown on Genesee Street.
Schult: I would strive to promote smart developments on currently undeveloped lands that would not only add to the tax base, but would have lasting benefits for the citizens and the city. Most importantly to me and many citizens of Delafield is that the city continues to build upon the uniqueness that is Delafield.
What developments should the city prioritize presently and why?
Dehn: The next big issue in Delafield will be the development of St. John’s Academy. We must take a proactive approach to working with the Hendricks Group to deal with the challenges of increased traffic, noise, etc. Change to downtown is inevitable, but controlled growth can be achieved with proper planning and cooperation with the Hendricks people. I have already started that conversation.
Schult: At present time the priority is reviewing the Economic Growth Committee’s recommendations of designated land use changes for undeveloped lands. This will require changing zoning ordinances, public hearings and in-depth discussion by all city leaders. These changes are necessary for the city to grow in a responsible controlled way that meets the future needs for everyone who lives and works in Delafield.
