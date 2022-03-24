WAUKESHA — Two candidates will face off in the April 5 election for the Waukesha Common Council’s District 8 seat.
Incumbent Beth Moltzan will be challenged by newcomer Stephen Green for the seat.
Both of the candidates responded to questions sent by The Freeman. Responses are limited to 100 words each.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a great fit for the role?
Moltzan: I love the job and our city. I believe my responsibility as alderperson is to express my values and convictions by approving or not approving motions in our day-to-day business and strategic planning as we conduct city business. My record demonstrates that I have done so. I also enjoy serving the residents of my district with prompt, creative problem solving to ensure that our local government is responsive to their needs. My record also shows that I have the dedication, time and motivation to serve my constituents. I encourage my constituents to contact me to express their concerns.
Green: Waukesha’s a wonderful city; however, I don’t like the way it’s been changed the last three years. I’m running because of new codes that allow for intrusive, governmental overreach. One new code allows for city inspectors to search any property, at any time, for any reason or for no reason at all, if there’s a pet on the property. My opponent helped draft this change to the city’s code, which was then signed into law by the current mayor. I want to rectify this and restore our rights that prevent unreasonable searches.
If elected, what are your priorities in your district? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Moltzan: Sustainability is my priority because alleviating the climate crisis is going to require every organization to do their part. I am proud that the city is including sustainability goals as we update our comprehensive plan in 2022. I look forward to building on this work. In District 8, I hope to partner with Habitat for Humanity to redevelop the former Aeroshade property with single- family homes, which will revitalize the entire neighborhood. I also continue to prioritize being available for my constituents and participating in open government.
Green: My priority, if elected, would be to have more communication with the people of the district. The first goal is to repeal that section of the code, which in my opinion allows for unreasonable searches by the city (Section 33.01 (4) Inspection of Premises). In the future, rather than put in changes from an authoritarian position, I would look for input from the people prior to any change. I would discuss potential changes and get feedback from the people before bringing those changes for a vote.
What developments should the city prioritize presently and why?
Moltzan: An immediate priority is overseeing the Robert Joseph Development on the riverfront near Waukesha State Bank. This development will be a catalyst for economic development in our downtown area. Bigger picture, the city has a housing shortage and we need to use creative approaches to increase available housing. We should update the housing study to more clearly identify goals and opportunities. One other priority will be to continue to the great work being done on the parade memorial to make sure we meet the needs of those affected in a thoughtful, inclusive process.
Green: Currently, the city is on track to finish the water project on time. I would want to make sure that continues. I would like to have more financial accountability from the city as to how our tax dollars are spent and make sure we provide the most cost-effective service to the taxpayers. We have added hundreds of millions of dollars of additional debt in the last few years and we need to stop this kind of overspending.
