VERNON — Two candidates are in the running to fill the seat on the Vernon Board of Trustees. Dylan Neumann and Gary Finch are in the race to take the seat of departing board member Jim Slawny.
Before the April 5 election, the candidates were asked to provide answers to several questions.
Neumann did not reply to multiple requests for responses.
In your years spent living in the district, what issue do you think to be brought into the spotlight?
Finch: We need to continue controlled growth and fiscal responsibility as we move forward into the future. The Village Board is the watchdog of the activities going on in Vernon, and we must stay diligent to this end.
What made you want to run for the Vernon Village Board?
Finch: Retirement has granted me the time to continue the work of the present board. It is a good opportunity to put to use my lifetime of business and economic experience to benefit my fellow residents.
How will you benefit the constituents if they elect you to the Village Board?
Finch: The citizens of Vernon can rest assured that I will protect their interests as we move into the future. I will use my life experience and commonsense attitude to work with the other Board members to achieve.
