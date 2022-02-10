WAUKESHA — Two Waukesha men are facing charges in connection to the drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday morning, where bullet holes were discovered in a residence in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard after they allegedly targeted the wrong residence after a bar fight.

Juan Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with five felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; one felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle-towards a building or vehicle; one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon; one misdemeanor count of carry a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed; one misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine; and one misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

Gerardo Diaz Palma, 21, is facing five felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety- PTAC, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon; and one felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle-towards a building or vehicle-PTAC, as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, a Waukesha Police officer responded at approximately 7:45 a.m. to the residence and made contact with a male homeowner on one side of the duplex, identified as Victim A. Victim A indicated that he lived in one half of the duplex with his wife and son. His mother, Victim D, and a co-occupant lived in the other side of the duplex. Victim A showed officers where a bullet had entered through the residence, traveled through the living room and into another interior wall between the living room and kitchen, ultimately traveling through that wall before hitting a knife block on top of the refrigerator where the bullet appears to have fallen to the ground.

Victim D showed officers where a bullet traveled through the exterior wall and through a closet, ultimately striking a handrail. The victims were unaware of who would want to do this to them, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, investigators allegedly found five bullet paths into the residence. One citizen witness reported being awake and watching the Olympics coverage at that hour. The witness allegedly heard the gunshots, went to his window and heard additional pops and also saw flashes come from a vehicle driving by.

According to the complaint, police believed that the incident may be connected to a bar fight that occurred at a bar in the 300 block of Main Street where a victim was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police contacted the hospital and learned that several people attempted to visit the victim, but due to hospital policies, were not allowed in.

According to the complaint, police allegedly made contact with the group of suspects involved. One person involved told police what happened after he was pulled over and taken into the department for questioning. According to the complaint, the person said he was with the group that tried to visit their friend in the hospital and a man he didn’t want to name, later identified as Rodriguez, was audibly and visibly upset that their friend was injured. The unnamed person, later identified as Rodriguez, allegedly believed he knew where the person lived that injured his friend. According to the complaint, at one point the person in the front passenger seat, later identified as Rodriguez, extended his body out of the window and was firing a gun towards a house. The person said he did remember that the “unnamed front passenger” who had actually fired the gun said to everyone that if they said anything he would kill them and their families.

According to the complaint, Diaz Palma was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. Diaz Palma later also allegedly told officers that Rodriguez told him to drive to the house and asked Diaz Palma to slow down, which he did, and Rodriguez then allegedly fired six to seven shots from his handgun out the window.

According to the complaint, police conducted a search warrant on Feb. 7 at Rodriguez’s house in the 1100 block of White Rock Avenue, where they found a Mossberg 715T AR-style rifle and a nearby magazine for it. The also found a white baggie with a white powder in it and THC.

Police learned Rodriguez was back at his house on Feb. 8 and arrested him, according to the complaint.

Once he was taken into custody, Rodriguez allegedly told police that on the morning before the incident he took his silver handgun with him and had it the whole day, despite not being 21 years old at the time of purchase and not having a Carry Concealed License Permit. Despite being 20, he also allegedly told officers he consumed alcohol at the bar. According to the complaint, while his friend was driving, he said he recalls allegedly blacking out due to heavy alcohol consumption and loud music.

Rodriguez told law enforcement he did not remember the remainder of the night and was allegedly told the next morning by everyone that he shot up a house. According to the complaint, Rodriguez told police that the group tried to corroborate their stories about what happened that night.