DELAFIELD — Two candidates are competing for the Delafield District 6 aldermanic seat in the April 5 election.
Incumbent Phil Kasun, who was elected in 2020, is challenged by newcomer Paul Price, who was once the president of the Lake Country School Board from 1990-2000.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a great fit for the role?
Kasun: I ran for alderman because citizen participation is a founding principle of our government; representing people is an honor. We, the people, need to ask questions and hold our officials accountable. As alderperson, I can help to improve communications residents get from the city because eventually we all will be affected by rezoning 1,000-plus acres. Delafield should work to inform its citizens, not dismiss them.
Price: I decided to run for the position after viewing many council meetings. I thought the council could benefit from my relevant experience and the addition of a conservative voice. My history with the Lake Welfare Committee has made me familiar with general community concerns and issues with our beloved lake. I also have developed excellent working relationships with many city employees and sub-contractors hired by the city in resolving many issues.
If elected, what are your priorities? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Kasun: My priority is protecting citizens’ rights and empowering and involving our citizens in the planning process. I’m concerned about our quality of life as we develop so quickly. My priority is making sure that citizens are informed with sufficient notice so that they are involved, not forgotten. Yes, growth can mean revenues, but the best plans only happen when the city listens to its citizens.
Price: If elected, I’d like to highlight two issues that came to light consistently while I was door-to-door campaigning. Our neighbors want continued clear and open communication on issues before the council passes any actions.
What developments should the city prioritize presently and why?
Kasun: There are many possible developments, but first we need a sound development process. Citizens’ input will be vital as we shape Delafield’s future. This summer, Delafield plans to REZONE seven areas — up to 18% of Delafield — yet these plans haven’t been on the city’s website? (I’ve asked Delafield to post them.) Visit www.delafieldgrowth.com/findings-and-recommendations, pages 12-24. I want thoughtful development that’s aligned with current residents’ interests.
Price: I heard countless requests to continue expanding sidewalks along Highway C and Nagawicka Roads to increase safety of pedestrians. My aim is also to start a network of communication in our district so that residents never have a surprise happen in their neighborhood. I’m also hoping to use my voice to prioritize development in the corridor area south of I-94, as the downtown area has had most recent focus.
