WAUKESHA — Two candidates will face off in the April 5 election for the Waukesha Common Council’s District 15 seat. Incumbent Cory Payne will be challenged by newcomer Jennifer Wallner for the seat.
Both candidates responded to questions sent by The Freeman. Responses are limited to 100 words each.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a great fit for the role?
Payne: When I first ran for the position of alderman of District 15, 9 years ago. It was something I was born to do. I have attended Blair, Butler and North. I played in many of the backyards and parks in the district, not to mention I grew up with and coached many of the kids in the area. My leadership and knowledge of the needs of the people is the best around.
Wallner: I have been fortunate to utilize the amenities this great city has to offer, and I feel that public service is a way I can give back to this community that has afforded my husband and I to have such a great life. As someone who has had a career working directly with people through various nonprofits, I am a listener and a problem solver. I know I am person to bridge that gap between government and people to ensure all residents feel like they have a voice and a place in Waukesha.
If elected, what are your priorities in your district? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Payne: When re-elected, I will continue to ensure that the neighborhood I represent stays clean, safe and prosperous. I have not and will not vote for any tax increases, I will always fight for better parks, roads and most importantly the people.
Wallner: I believe there are many things the residents of District 15 are concerned about; from trash pickup to additional traffic on side streets from the hospital, but what I see as first priority if elected is ensuring that residents have a clear line of communication to me and understanding of how we can work together going forward.
What developments should the city prioritize presently and why?
Payne: The city needs to continue focusing on upgrading our infrastructure, keeping the homeless problem in check, stop useless spending and lastly, make sure our police department, which is second to none, maintains funding and support.
Wallner: I would prioritize any developments that are required to meet the needs of the community; however, I would look at those and all developments through the lens of sustainable practices. Waukesha needs to be sure to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. The city must continue to uphold an environment that can deal with change while continuing to develop its capacity for unmet demand from its residents. Together the city’s resiliency and sustainability will ensure positive developments for the community now and in the future.
