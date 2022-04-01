MUSKEGO — Randall Hojnacki is challenging incumbent Robert Wolfe for District 1 alderperson in the April 5 election.
We spoke with Hojnacki about why he decided to run for the position and what his priorities would be, if elected.
Wolfe did not return requests for comment.
Hojnacki said he decided to run for office in order to serve the community.
“Over the years, I always wanted to run for a local political office and serve my community, when the time was appropriate,” said Hojnacki, who said shortly after marrying and having children, he volunteered his time supporting his church and various local organizations.
“Now that I relinquished those positions, my goal is to support the community more broadly and make a positive impact in our community,” he said.
Hojnacki noted that Muskego has been his family’s home since 1978 and the community is growing and changing.
“I want to ensure it remains a comfortable and safe place where all families can live and raise a family,” he said.
If elected, Hojnacki said his goals are to serve with “integrity, honesty, fairness and an open mind.”
“But most of all, keeping the residents of my district informed of city business and actions,” he said.
When attending council meetings, Hojnacki said he will focus on financial matters and spending plans.
“Ensuring tax revenues are allocated and spent wisely will be an areas that will be closely monitored,” he said.
“Program spending should be allocated towards programs which will benefit the entire community.”
