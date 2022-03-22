WAUKESHA — Incumbent Rick Lemke, alderman for Waukesha District 14 on the Common Council, is running for reelection April 5 and is competing against newcomer Ron Raduechel.
The candidates answered three questions posed by The Freeman. Answers are limited to 100 words each.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a great fit for the role?
Lemke: Three years ago I ran because I thought the city was stuck in runaway spending. I studied the budgets (three years’ worth, approximately 450 pages each) line by line. My 25 years of business experience helps me determine needs and wants. I became aware that the city spends reasonably. As a member of the finance committee I was able to cut 7 million dollars out of two budgets. I examined vehicle replacement needs with my automotive background and found all replacements needed. I am a conservative fiscal hawk and want to continue serving the residents of Waukesha.
Raduechel: I saw the need and I have the demonstrated skills to do a great job. And I see this as my time to give back to this community. I was born and raised here. I graduated from Waukesha South High School. Our children grew up and went to school here. We are vested in the success of this city. I bring the skills learned from decades of work experience in large corporations in the areas of manufacturing and supply chain management. I know how to get things done.
If elected, what are your priorities in your district? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Lemke: The 68-acre farm across from Fire Station 5 is currently under development consideration. I would like to continue to work ensuring this development meets the needs of neighbors and elevates property values. My committee memberships (Finance, Human Resources, and Redevelopment Authority) allows early input on these issues. I earned the honor of these committee appointments by being thoughtful, well prepared and well reasoned. With the Federal ruling requiring Great Lakes water, the city of Waukesha is landlocked and we must develop smartly. I have 3 years experience. I won’t defund the police. Therefore the needed Police station.
Raduechel: I want to maintain a strong focus on the foundation areas of good local government. A well trained and equipped police and fire department for public safety. A clean and reliable water supply for the health and wellness of the public. A solid program to maintain and improve the infrastructure of the city. And of course, the Quality-of-Life programs we enjoy today. I’m also going to bring a strong fiscal conservative presence to the Council, which I feel is lacking today. This should be an affordable community to live in.
What developments should the city prioritize presently and why?
Lemke: The Federal Government ordered our water source change, Waukesha had to obtain a new source by September 2023. By obtaining low finance rates, Government grants, and the shortest pipeline routes, we minimized costs. We guaranteed a sustainable water supply for generations. Our aquifer is drawing down, thus the high radon. We still have rates lower than comparable cities like Wauwatosa. The city council deals with local issues like snow plowing, trash pickup, parks. We do not make decisions on schools or State and Federal issues. I am conservative but non-partisan. I ask for and am honored with your vote.
Raduechel: There needs to be a greater focus on bringing new businesses to the city and retaining our existing businesses. Our legacy business community needs to be actively supported and supplemented with new start-ups or expanding companies. People like to live close to their employer and employers like to locate close to a quality labor pool. And a healthy business environment provides the city tax revenue from both the employer and their employees which contributes to an active, vibrant and sustaining community.
