WAUKESHA — Two political newcomers are competing for the District 11 Common Council seat April 5 in Waukesha since Incumbent Lenny Miller was kicked off the ballot in the Feb. 15 primary election.
New candidates Alicia Halvensleben and Aaron Spencer are competing for the seat.
What made you decide to run for the seat?
Halvensleben: I decided to run because I saw many items come before the City Council with little to no discussion or input from the community. I believe that elected officials should work for the people and strive to represent those voices during discussions on all items that come before the council. I am also a passionate advocate for the downtown area of Waukesha, and want to make sure that the downtown area recovers from the recent tragedy and continues to thrive.
Spencer: Personally, my own family has gone through a lot of the same struggles as our friends and neighbors. Being able to relate to people no matter their standing in the community, is something I pride myself on. I enjoy helping out in the community already, as well as friends and family. With this opportunity to provide progressive success to others in the district and those in need.
What makes you a good fit for the aldermanic seat?
Halvensleben: I have the time and the passion to be truly dedicated to this role. I am running on a platform of accessibility and transparency. The only way to achieve that is to put myself fully into the job. I understand that being an alderman is not just the committee meetings and City Council, but also being available to constituents and participating in the community. These are all things I’m already doing, so I know I would make a good fit for the seat.
Spencer: My hands-on experiences have provided me the resources and perspective to offer the community my ideas based off my work as a union carpenter, as well as family experience in having my kids attending Waukesha schools, and family friendly events. I’ve worked for several local Waukesha businesses. Waukesha is not only my family’s home town, but so many others.
If elected, what would be your priorities within your aldermanic role for District 11?
Halvensleben: I want to see more transparency and accessibility. I want to make sure that the residents in District 11 know me and how to reach me. I also want to make sure their input is taken into consideration on all issues that come before the council. In so many of my conversations, people don’t feel their voice is being heard, and I want to change that. Finally, I want to make sure that we continue to support the downtown area in the wake of COVID and the parade tragedy so we can continue to heal and thrive.
Spencer: If elected, I would like to spend more time on the issues that matter most to our families and neighbors. I would like to get homeowners and small businesses more involved on rubber stamp policies that are proposed during council agendas.
What is the number one thing you wish to address within your aldermanic term?
Halvensleben: I want to make sure that all of the residents in the 11th District know how to reach me, and feel like they can and should reach out to me with their concerns. I want to make sure that every time I’m casting a vote, it is because I know that my constituents support that decision. I want to make sure that every vote is truly representative of the people of Waukesha.
Spencer: I would like to see what can be done with helping Waukesha’s mental health crisis. In the past couple of years since COVID, the parade tragedy and with medical facilities being short staffed, I would like to push for more support to help those in the community with this need.
