WAUKESHA — Incumbents Greg Deets and William Baumgart are taking on challengers Sarah Harrison, Karrie Kozlowski, Marquell Moorer and Mark Borowski for three seats on the School District of Waukesha School Board.
Ahead of the April 5 election, candidates answered The Freeman’s Q&A.
School board races have taken a political tone, what do you think of this?
Baumgart: It is simply a shame! A board’s focus should be “It’s about the kids,” not what a political party is driving.
Borowski: The political tone comes from how candidates and their supporters conduct themselves. Things like personal attacks, deliberate deceit and outright lies set a negative tone and should be avoided. For example, we don’t need PACs mailing fliers about candidates they are not supporting because it’s just a bunch of lies.
Deets: The first decisions that candidates Karrie Kozlowski, Mark Borowski and Marquell Moorer made are very concerning to me. All three agreed to be vetted, funded and supported by the Republican Party of WAUKESHA COUNTY. I thought this was supposed to be a nonpartisan LOCAL school district election. Guess not!
Harrison: Many of our SDW neighbors have expressed concern about the divisive rhetoric, scare tactics and political decision-making they see in our district.
Kozlowski: In politicized school systems, elections are politicized. Neither should be. Waukesha children continue to score below proficiency in all subjects, many failing at least one. Parents know why. For years, Waukesha school boards and administrators, tasked with overseeing fundamental education, have sabotaged academic proficiency with emotionalized, divisive, and identity curriculum.
Moorer: I’m not too concerned about school board races becoming politicized. I believe we all want what is best for students, families and educators. I’m very confident that people with different beliefs and convictions can come to the table and find common ground on our district’s issues.
Why are you running for the school board?
Baumgart: I began running for school board a number of years ago, with some encouragement from others and my inherent belief in education. Over the years I have grown in these beliefs. I want to be part of the education we can provide.
Borowski: To reclaim Waukesha’s reputation for outstanding schools. To do that we need to significantly improve student achievement across all grade levels, be transparent with parents about curriculum and student behavior issues, and fix the structural deficit. I care about the district and want to help make improvements that we’re proud of. Deets: I am a candidate that supports and values PUBLIC EDUCATION! Our schools educate ALL students, not just those that meet certain criteria. My priorities are to provide our students with the knowledge and skills that they will need to be successful in a career or to be college ready.
Harrison: I bring a parent’s point of view, dedication to serving our community, and business experience to the SDW school board. As a parent and as a manager, I understand the value of listening and understanding. On the school board, I will listen to all stakeholders, including parents, students, and teachers.
Kozlowski: The pandemic revealed that our students’ education has been negatively impacted by the increasing implementation of equitable and emotional learning programs influenced by teachers’ unions and political activist groups. Academic learning is overshadowed by emotional learning, lowering standards for equal outcomes rather than holding all accountable with high expectations.
Moorer: To create a winning culture for ALL! The Waukesha School District is in crisis. We were once a model school district and a beacon for surrounding communities. We had what everyone else wanted — good neighborhoods, families, and schools. But priorities have shifted, enrollment has decreased, and academic performance has declined significantly.
What is the most pressing issue facing the School District of Waukesha?
Baumgart: This gets back to politics. Nationally there is a move to take over public education. If this happens, control of education will no longer have local input.
Borowski: In 2022 it is to fix the structural deficit of over $7M, which is no small feat. It’s going to require a hard look at many areas. Since the board just voted to merge two elementary schools, ensuring that is successful is a pressing issue within the deficit issue.
Deets: We need to continue to implement ways to increase student engagement and achievement at all levels. Early intervention and the mental health of our students are other priorities of mine as are retaining and attracting high quality staff. As a school board member I won’t be indebted to a political party.
Harrison: SDW has an ongoing achievement gap. We need to provide fair and equitable learning opportunities to all students, regardless of socioeconomic status or ZIP code.
At-risk students benefit from support such as additional one-on-one time with educators, tracking progress toward goals, and training in key techniques such as self-assessment.
Kozlowski: We need to re-raise our standards. Focus on core fundamental education standards. Eliminate divisive curricula and standards lowered in the name of equity.
My primary focus is accountability. I’ll insist that we hold our administrators and staff accountable for our children’s educational proficiency and preparedness for their futures.
Moorer: Academic performance has declined. The Waukesha community deserves transparency so that we can address these academic deficits that are alarming. Topics such as elementary reading readiness need to be at the forefront to ensure students are at reading proficiency by grade level two.
