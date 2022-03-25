SUSSEX — Three candidates are in the running for two seats on the Sussex Village Board on April 5.
Two incumbents, Gregory Zoellick and Lee Uecker will have their seats challenged by Lindsay Joyce DeFendi. Voting for the trustee seats takes place on April 5.
What made you decide to run for village trustee?
Zoellick: A strong desire to continue to serve my community. I am a long-time resident in the community since 1985. I was a volunteer for the Sussex Fire Dept. from 1986 to 1996 when I became a full-time member of the Sussex Fire Dept. I dedicated 32 years to serving my community.
Uecker: After retiring from the military, I wanted to continue my service to the community. As a conservative, I want to ensure that the taxes remain low without jeopardizing services. The village of Sussex currently has $44 million of debt. I want to continue to reduce this amount.
DeFendi: To work with the community on continuing growth through the lens of fiscal responsibility and a conservative viewpoint. Growth is good but there is time to grow and there are times to “go.” I am interested in working with local businesses so they can gain and retain employees to run a successful business in our village. Having a thriving business sector in our village will only improve the quality of life for our families.
Is there a particular area of funding that you think needs more attention?
Zoellick: Maintaining the services that we have at a reasonable cost, lowering our current debt of $62.1 million. This needs to be reduced drastically.
Uecker: Currently the village of Sussex is looking at expanding the library. A design must be functional and solve the current building issues. Some of the issues are ADA compliance and a leaking roof. The capital expense for this project will be the sole responsibility of the residents of Sussex.
DeFendi: After speaking with current residents some initial areas of focus to consider are older adult services (possibly a program to bridge younger residents with older residents), Park & Rec area improvement/continuation of, and road maintenance.
How do you think you’ll be an asset to your Sussex constituents?
Zoellick: By continuing to reduce debt and costs control growth, maintain the services that we have and keep taxes low.
Uecker: As a trustee, it is important not to voice your personal or taxpayer viewpoint. It is important to listen to all constituents to determine what they would like and look at the financial aspects to make a good financial business decision.
DeFendi: As a wife and mother of four young sons, we chose Sussex for the strong school district and conservative peers. As a professional businesswoman, I have experience in challenging situations, understanding varying points of view, building consensus, and delivering successful solutions for all parties. These personal and professional aspects will allow me to help Sussex be a safe and family-friendly environment.