LANNON — Two Village Board incumbents and one newcomer were elected to seats during Tuesday’s election. The top vote-getter was Patrick Yates, an incumbent, who received 382 votes or 22%. Steve Reek, another incumbent, had the second most votes at 20.2% or 352 votes. Also earning a spot on the Village Board was Colleen Lake, a newcomer, with 17.1% of the votes cast, or 297 total votes.
Incumbent Kelly D. Jensen lost her bid and received 260 votes, or 14.9%. Also not receiving enough votes to get a spot on the board were Lisa Kaniasty with 239 votes, or 13.7%, and Tina Moore with 202 votes or 11.6%. There were also 8 write-in votes, equaling 0.5%.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Patrick Yates
|382
|22%
|Steve Reek
|352
|20.2%
|Colleen Lake
|297
|17.1%
|Kelly D. Jensen
|260
|14.9%
|Lisa Kaniasty
|239
|13.7%
|Tina Moore
|202
|11.6%
|Write-ins
|8
|0.5%
|Total Votes
|1,740
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.