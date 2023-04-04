Election 2023 button

LANNON — Two Village Board incumbents and one newcomer were elected to seats during Tuesday’s election. The top vote-getter was Patrick Yates, an incumbent, who received 382 votes or 22%. Steve Reek, another incumbent, had the second most votes at 20.2% or 352 votes. Also earning a spot on the Village Board was Colleen Lake, a newcomer, with 17.1% of the votes cast, or 297 total votes.

Incumbent Kelly D. Jensen lost her bid and received 260 votes, or 14.9%. Also not receiving enough votes to get a spot on the board were Lisa Kaniasty with 239 votes, or 13.7%, and Tina Moore with 202 votes or 11.6%. There were also 8 write-in votes, equaling 0.5%.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

