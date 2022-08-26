MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago Police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing.
According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On the way there they picked up Zara Sindler, daughter of Kos and Jesse’s girlfriend. Afterwards, Kelley dropped Sindler off at a therapy appointment and picked her back up at 4 p.m., according to Kos.
Jesse told his mom that Sindler wasn’t feeling safe and he wanted to stay in the Mukwonago area with her. According to Kelley, she agreed to let him stay, saying her niece, his cousin, would be picking him up at a park at 9 p.m.
Kelley’s niece went to pick up Jesse at 9 p.m. and he was not there.
Kelley got off of work at 11:30 p.m. and went right to Mukwonago. She checked all Jesse’s normal hangout spots and he was nowhere to be found. She later consulted with Sindler’s mom, before Kos knew her daughter was missing, asking if she had seen her son and she had not, according to Kelley.
The last time Kos saw her daughter was between 7:30 and 8 p.m. at their home. Sindler waited for her mom to get home to talk with her about school subjects before leaving to stay at a friend’s house for the night, according to Kos.
“She gave me a hug goodbye, later I found out she gave my mom three hugs goodbye, and when I found out they were missing I immediately went to the friend’s house she was supposed to be at and she was not there,” said Kos.
Kelley and her daughter Emma checked the Vernon Marsh, where some friends had heard the two missing teens were going. Kelley called the police department to tell them her son was missing.
She got a call from Sindler’s mom shortly thereafter. Kelley and her daughter met with Kos and Sindler’s brother and two police officers to search together.
Search and Rescue became involved later Tuesday evening, searching the marsh and a few other places. Dogs found the scent of the missing teens but later lost it, according to Kelley. “They said the scent just vanished,” said Kelley.
“From that point until now, we’ve been searching, posting on social media and I’ve been calling news stations,” said Kelley. “It seems like there’s a lot of rumors flying about them.”
Kos said she wants to cry all the time and doesn’t understand why her daughter left, adding that Sindler loves riding horses and she doesn’t understand why she would give that up.
“We’re lost and we need help,” said Kelley.
Jesse is roughly five-feeteight, 180 pounds with a birth mark under his lip on the right side of his face and has dark hair. Kelley said she last saw him wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black Nike shoes.
Sindler is five-feet-three, 110 pounds, has dark, straight brown hair and was wearing all black last time Kos saw her. She left her house that night carrying a small backpack-like purse, but somebody spotted her with a large backpack at some point, according to Kos.
“I don’t know what their plan is, I don’t know if they’re even in control of the situation, I just know they’re missing,” said Kos.
The police have been following up on numerous leads across southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. “We will continue to follow up on this report of two teenagers who voluntarily have not returned home. We currently have no reason to believe they are in danger, but their families are concerned for their welfare,” according to a statement from the police department.
The Mukwonago Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler. If you have any information about them, please contact the department at 262-363-6435.